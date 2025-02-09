How to find Green Passion Lily in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of biomes for players to explore. While exploring these locations, Dreamers will often stumble upon resources that are used to craft important quest-related items. Green Passion Lily is one such crafting material that falls under the Flowers category in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While this flower is easy to obtain, it can still give some players trouble if they don't know where to look for it.

This article will cover everything you need to know about finding Green Passion Lily in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Location of Green Passion Lily in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Frosted Heights biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@n00bski Gaming)

Green Passion Lily doesn't take any extra work to collect, but reaching the location where it grows can be rather challenging. This flower can be found growing in the Frosted Heights biome, which requires 10,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Paying this amount will eliminate the thorns blocking your entrance, allowing you to access the location.

When exploring the Frosted Heights biome, you can find Green Passion Lily growing near the river and can identify it by its tall stem and green color. Once you find the flower, simply approach and pluck it from the ground to store it in your inventory. Acquiring a Green Passion Lily will immediately start an invisible in-game timer, and once the clock hits zero, the flower will respawn.

How to use Green Passion Lily in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Green Passion Lily can be sold for Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@ n00bski Gaming)

Now that you have acquired Green Passion Lily from the Frosted Heights biome, it is time to put this resource to good use. The best use for this flower is as a crafting material for various items like:

1) Rock and Ferns Cutout

Dry Wood (x4)

Green Passion Lily (x2)

White Bell Flower (x2)

2) Palm Tree Cutout

Dry Wood (x4)

White Passion Lily (x3)

Green Passion Lily (x2)

3) Poplar Tree Cutout

Dry Wood (x4)

White Daisy (x3)

Green Passion Lily (x2)

4) Red, Blue, and Green Flower Rectangle

Rectangular Soil Area

Green Passion Lily (x2)

Blue Falling Penstemon (x2)

Orange Nasturtium (x4)

5) Cardboard Dragon Panel Softwood

Green Passion Lily (x5)

White Bell Flower (x1)

Sunflower (x1)

Another option is to either sell the Green Passion Lily for 28 Star Coins or use it as decoration around the valley.

