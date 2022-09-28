Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: All flower types, selling price, and location

Every biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a set of flowers that can be found and collected. Disney Dreamlight Valley players can take these flowers and keep them as their own, deliver them as gifts to the various residents of the Village, or sell them for a quick batch of Star Coins at one of Goofy's Stalls.

There are over a dozen different types of flowers that can be found across every biome. This means Disney Dreamlight Valley players will have to work hard to unlock the other locations to see them all.

Every flower's location and selling price in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Flowers grow all throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Some Disney Dreamlight Valley flowers are rarer than others and fetch a bit more in terms of Star Coins. Others are quite abundant, though, and can be found all over a certain Disney Dreamlight Valley biome to make the same amount of money with an easy-to-find batch:

Black Passion Lily : Found in Frosted Heights and sells for 79 Star Coins

: Found in Frosted Heights and sells for 79 Star Coins Blue Falling Penstemon : Found in the Plaza and sells for 23 Star Coins

: Found in the Plaza and sells for 23 Star Coins Blue Hydrangea : Found on Dazzle Beach and sells for 28 Star Coins

: Found on Dazzle Beach and sells for 28 Star Coins Blue Marsh Milkweed : Found in the Glade of Trust and sells for 48 Star Coins

: Found in the Glade of Trust and sells for 48 Star Coins Blue Passion Lily : Found in Frosted Heights and sells for 56 Star Coins

: Found in Frosted Heights and sells for 56 Star Coins Blue Star Lily : Found in the Forest of Valor and sells for 30 Star Coins

: Found in the Forest of Valor and sells for 30 Star Coins Dandelion : Found in the Plaza and sells for 23 Star Coins

: Found in the Plaza and sells for 23 Star Coins Green Passion Lily : Found in Frosted Heights and sells for 28 Star Coins

: Found in Frosted Heights and sells for 28 Star Coins Green Rising Penstemon : Found in the Peaceful Meadow and sells for 35 Star Coins

: Found in the Peaceful Meadow and sells for 35 Star Coins Orange and Red Marsh Milkweed : Found in the Glade of Trust and sells for 66 Star Coins

: Found in the Glade of Trust and sells for 66 Star Coins Orange Houseleek : Found in Sunlit Plateau and sells for 52 Star Coins

: Found in Sunlit Plateau and sells for 52 Star Coins Orange Marsh Milkweed : Found in the Glade of Trust and sells for 33 Star Coins

: Found in the Glade of Trust and sells for 33 Star Coins Orange Nasturtium : Found in the Forgotten Lands and sells for 60 Star Coins

: Found in the Forgotten Lands and sells for 60 Star Coins Orange Star Lily : Found in the Forest of Valor and sells for 43 Star Coins

: Found in the Forest of Valor and sells for 43 Star Coins Pink Bromeliad : Found in Sunlit Plateau and sells for 27 Star Coins

: Found in Sunlit Plateau and sells for 27 Star Coins Pink Houseleek : Found in Sunlit Plateau and sells for 35 Star Coins

: Found in Sunlit Plateau and sells for 35 Star Coins Pink Hydrangea : Found on Dazzle Beach and sells for 22 Star Coins

: Found on Dazzle Beach and sells for 22 Star Coins Purple Bell Flower : Found in the Forest of Valor and sells for 30 Star Coins

: Found in the Forest of Valor and sells for 30 Star Coins Purple Falling Penstemon : Found in the Plaza and sells for 18 Star Coins

: Found in the Plaza and sells for 18 Star Coins Purple Hydrangea : Found on Dazzle Beach and sells for 39 Star Coins

: Found on Dazzle Beach and sells for 39 Star Coins Purple Impatiens : Found in the Forgotten Lands and sells for 40 Star Coins

: Found in the Forgotten Lands and sells for 40 Star Coins Purple Marsh Milkweed : Found in the Glade of Trust and sells for 25 Star Coins

: Found in the Glade of Trust and sells for 25 Star Coins Purple Rising Penstemon : Found in the Peaceful Meadow and sells for 25 Star Coins

: Found in the Peaceful Meadow and sells for 25 Star Coins Red Bell Flower : Found in the Forest of Valor and sells for 25 Star Coins

: Found in the Forest of Valor and sells for 25 Star Coins Red Bromeliad : Found in Sunlit Plateau and sells for 27 Star Coins

: Found in Sunlit Plateau and sells for 27 Star Coins Red Daisy : Found in the Peaceful Meadow and sells for 48 Star Coins

: Found in the Peaceful Meadow and sells for 48 Star Coins Red Nasturtium : Found in the Forgotten Lands and sells for 40 Star Coins

: Found in the Forgotten Lands and sells for 40 Star Coins Red Passion Lily : Found in Frosted Heights and sells for 38 Star Coins

: Found in Frosted Heights and sells for 38 Star Coins Sunflower : Found on Dazzle Beach and sells for 28 Star Coins

: Found on Dazzle Beach and sells for 28 Star Coins White and Pink Penstemon : Found in the Plaza and sells for 41 Star Coins

: Found in the Plaza and sells for 41 Star Coins White and Pink Hydrangea : Found on Dazzle Beach and sells for 54 Star Coins

: Found on Dazzle Beach and sells for 54 Star Coins White Bell Flower : Found in the Forest of Valor and sells for 30 Star Coins

: Found in the Forest of Valor and sells for 30 Star Coins White Impatiens : Found in the Forgotten Lands and sells for 30 Star Coins

: Found in the Forgotten Lands and sells for 30 Star Coins White Marsh Milkweed : Found in the Glade of Trust and sells for 33 Star Coins

: Found in the Glade of Trust and sells for 33 Star Coins White Passion Lily : Found in Frosted Heights and sells for 38 Star Coins

: Found in Frosted Heights and sells for 38 Star Coins Yellow Bromeliad : Found in Sunlit Plateau and sells for 73 Star Coins

: Found in Sunlit Plateau and sells for 73 Star Coins Yellow Daisy : Found in the Peaceful Meadow and sells for 20 Star Coins

: Found in the Peaceful Meadow and sells for 20 Star Coins Yellow Nasturtium: Found in the Forgotten Lands and sells for 85 Star Coins

To obtain them, a player needs to walk over the flower in Disney Dreamlight Valley and interact with it to pick it up. From there, they can take it to Goofy to sell or check with a Villager to see if they like it as a gift to increase their Friendship level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far