Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to collect all Sunstone Fragments

You will be able to unlock many residents in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Popular characters from the Disney franchise will join players in the valley as residents once they complete some of the tasks and missions associated with unlocking the character as a resident.

One such character that many players wish to unlock as a resident is Tangled’s Mother Gothel, who has one of the more difficult questlines in the life simulator.

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV



We're overjoyed to see you discover what it means to Today we are proud to share that we’ve welcomed over 1 Million Villagers to #DisneyDreamlightValley We're overjoyed to see you discover what it means to #LiveMagically . Thank you for your excitement, feedback and sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning! Today we are proud to share that we’ve welcomed over 1 Million Villagers to #DisneyDreamlightValley!We're overjoyed to see you discover what it means to #LiveMagically. Thank you for your excitement, feedback and sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning!✨ https://t.co/BC1bhyZBQm

To be able to unlock Mother Gothel as a resident in the valley, you will be required to obtain the legendary Sunstone. It’s a long and tricky journey to obtain the item as you will be required to obtain three fragments and then present them to the NPC to unlock her.

Today’s guide will go over all the locations you will be required to visit to search for the Sunstone fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley and eventually unlock Mother Gothel as a resident.

Finding all the Sunstone Fragments and unlocking Mother Gothel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once Mother Gothel’s questline starts, you will eventually make your way back to the cave on Dazzle Beach, which you previously had to visit to free Ursula. Obtaining Sunstone fragments will be one of the final portions of her questline, and in the cave, you will obtain the Orb of Power once the NPC's quest begins.

After getting it, players will need to start placing down some torches, revealing the locations where they will be required to search to get the Sunstone Fragments.

This quest is tricky because you will only get to collect fragments at certain times of the day at various locations. Time is not mentioned in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which makes recruiting Mother Gothel quite frustrating.

Here are the three locations where you will be able to find Sunstone Fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1) Sunlit Plateau

The first Sunstone Fragment can be found in Sunlight Plateau in the morning, and you will be required to search along the river in the southern part of the biome to get it. While the specific time is not mentioned, you can look around the area before noon, which is likely when you will be able to obtain the first fragment.

2) Glade of Trust

The next biome you must venture into is the Glade of Trust, and the time to obtain the fragment will be midday. Hence, until the in-game clock strikes 5 pm, you will need to search the northwest corner of this area to obtain the second Sunstone fragment.

3) Forest of Valor

The final biome will be the Forest of Valor, and you will be required to search for the Sunstone fragment here during nighttime. Until the in-game time is 5 am, you must search the area in front of Anna and Kristoff’s home to obtain the final fragment.

Once you have all the Sunstone fragments in your possession, you will need to bring them back to Mother Gothel to proceed to the next step of her questline in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far