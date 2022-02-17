How to find Greenshine in Horizon Forbidden West

Greenshine is an integral part of the upgrade process in Horizon Forbidden West, especially for players that want the best stats for their gear. As players move on to high-tiered gear from the forbidden west, they are going to need these glowing green crystals that are hidden in the wild.

These crystals, which are a hardened form of the green blaze, can sometimes be given out as quest rewards. These instances will save players some time and energy, but most of the Greenshine in the game needs to be collected by Aloy herself. If players know where to look, then the process can get much easier.

Where is Greenshine located in Horizon Forbidden West?

These resources are in select locations or areas. (Image via PlayStation)

There are two surefire ways of finding Greenshine in Horizon, but they both require special tools. The first way is to look for a Sunken Cavern which is marked with a symbol full of tiny ripples. These caverns are located all around the map and are typically found on the side of a mountain towards the ground level. The Sunken Caverns are full of water and Aloy will need to go down in the depths to clear the area of resources.

Greenshine will be available all over the cavern, but players will likely need the diving mask to get all of the rare pieces. The mask allows Aloy to stay underwater indefinitely, but players must first get far enough in the story to earn the special gear.

Another easy way to find the green crystals is to locate Firegleam locations or Metal Flowers. These small points of interest typically contain some rare resources, and most times, there will be some green crystals for players to pick up. Just like the caverns, players will need some special gear to bypass the mechanics blocking the area. Progressing through the story will also work for these.

Searching the map for Greenshine in Horizon Forbidden West

There are plenty of green crystal resources that can be found around the map in Horizon Forbidden West. However, they aren't entirely easy to find. Rather than looking for a set location, players will need to comb the environment.

The crystals are usually located around desert biomes or rocky areas such as mountains. They are also typically placed in hard to find spots and can be heard ringing so they are easy to follow. Considering the size of the map in the game, finding plenty of resources should be easy enough.

Edited by Danyal Arabi