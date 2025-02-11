How to find honey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

By Soumyajyoti Chakraborty
Modified Feb 11, 2025 09:06 GMT
Two knights engage in a fierce sword fight (Image via Deep Silver)
Two knights engage in a fierce sword fight (Image via Deep Silver)

Honey is one of the rarest food items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. It is typically used for cooking and medicinal purposes. This nectar provides you with 1 Energy and 31 Nourishment, making it one of the most beneficial things to have in the game.

This guide explains how you can find honey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Ways to get honey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Harvest honey from beehives

You can get honey by harvesting it from a small farm located south of Troskowitz and northeast of Nebakov Fortress.

Transfer the honey to your inventory in the game (Image via Deep Silver)
Transfer the honey to your inventory in the game (Image via Deep Silver)

When you arrive at the farm, follow the main path leading to the farmhouse. About halfway down, take a right turn into a fallow field. Continue past the field until you reach the edge of the nearby forest.

There, you’ll find two long wooden huts, each with a beehive. You can farm these beehives for honey, as they will respawn again after a few in-game days.

Purchase from Jurg Thomel

You can also purchase honey from Jurg Thomel. The merchant is located near Trosky in the village of Troskowitz.

Look for Jurg Thomel on Troskowitz main road (Image via Deep Silver)
Look for Jurg Thomel on Troskowitz main road (Image via Deep Silver)

To find Jurg Thomel, head north along the main road in Troskowitz. You can buy honey from him for 2.8 groschen per unit.

Loot from Farmer Smil

You can even loot honey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Remember to check huts and sheds on your journey, as you could find honey as regular loot.

You can loot honey in the game (Image via Deep Silver)
You can loot honey in the game (Image via Deep Silver)

Alternatively, you can also loot honey from Farmer Smil during the Spoils of War quest. Check the supply area just outside his house to collect it.

Like most items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, honey will eventually respawn, though it may take a while. For a more reliable source, we recommend purchasing honey instead of relying on farming or looting.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
