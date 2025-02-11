How to find Herb Paris in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has a handful of activities for you to try, such as blacksmithing to improve the condition of your weapons and alchemy to brew powerful potions and concoctions. Herb Paris is a key ingredient that can be used to brew healing potions, and you can use its poisonous properties as effective distractions against enemy guards or hurt someone without laying a finger on them.

Herb Paris is not as easy to find, unlike Belladonna and Nettle, which will likely take you a few in-game hours to harvest enough to brew more potions. This guide will cover all the possible ways to acquire the rare herb.

Where to buy Herb Paris in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

You don't have a lot of options to acquire Herb Paris in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel (Image via Deep Silver)

Herb Paris is one of the harder herbs to acquire in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, especially since it does not have a lot of harvesting spots. The only feasible way to get this herb without spending hours in woodland areas finding small patches is to buy them outright from apothecaries or herbalists.

Fortunately, there are two reliable spots in the Trosky region, but you should have enough Groschen.

Establishments that sell Herb Paris:

Herbalist Barnaby : If you are at the Trosky castle, set out and head north . There you will find the herbalist and his merchandise. You can stock up on Herb Paris for 0.3 Groschen per piece and purchase whatever else you want or need before leaving. If you are unwilling to pay, you can wait till nightfall and steal the herb from his garden, and no one will be the wiser.

: If you are at the Trosky castle, set out and . There you will find the herbalist and his merchandise. You can stock up on Herb Paris for and purchase whatever else you want or need before leaving. If you are unwilling to pay, you can wait till nightfall and steal the herb from his garden, and no one will be the wiser. Apothecary Emerich: You will not have much trouble finding this apothecary since he is the first one you will meet in the story. He has set up shop on the west side of Troskowitz next to a large garden of herbs. If you are low on money, you can try to haggle for a reasonable price.

While stealing Herb Paris from Herbalist Barnaby's garden at night is the safest and most affordable way to get the herb, it is still more time-consuming than waiting for a few in-game hours. There is also the risk of getting caught, but the chances are low, especially if you have mastered stealth.

Where to harvest Herb Paris for free?

If you prefer to scour the deep woods and find the herb yourself without getting your hands dirty, here are a few spots you should mark on your map. This method will take you a while, but your conscience will be cleared knowing you acquired the herb through hard work and no one got hurt in the process.

Nameless Spring: In the east of Bozhena's Meadow, you can find a small spring and a good stock of Herb Paris and even Belladonna sitting there ripe for the taking.

In the east of Bozhena's Meadow, you can find a small spring and a good stock of Herb Paris and even sitting there ripe for the taking. Tachov: Head south of Tachov, and you will find yourself in an area full of foliage and moss. This harvest spot will take a while since the Herb Paris blends naturally with the ground, but once you see a green patch of grass, approach it, and you will find the herbs you need there.

Harvesting Herb Paris sounds easier said than done, and this is one of the few herbs that you may want to consider buying from apothecaries or stealing from herbalists to save you time. With enough herbs in your inventory, you can start brewing whatever potions and concoctions you can to improve your alchemy skills.

Brew some potions and concoctions

Herb Paris is one of the more useful herbs in the game, considering its medicinal and poisonous properties (Image via Deep Silver)

Medieval Europe was a savage place full of survivors and bandits. While killing an enemy by attacking them from behind isn't considered honorable, the same can be said if you attempt to dispatch them by poisoning their items. Alternatively, Herb Paris can be used to make healing items and grant you an energy boost if you are in a tight situation.

Here are a few potions and poisons you can brew with Herb Paris:

Dollmaker Poison: This poison can drain a person's health and take away weapon skills, and a much stronger dose can severely impact their motor skills.

This poison can drain a person's health and take away weapon skills, and a much stronger dose can severely impact their motor skills. Lullaby Poison: This poison is effective if you are being pursued by the person you poisoned. Their stamina will drop, and have a low sense of perception.

Herb Paris can be a chore to acquire; however, there are some benefits once in your inventory. It is worth noting that this should not be taken lightly, and you should handle this herb with the utmost care to avoid major setbacks.

