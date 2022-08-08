How to find Krabble Viscera in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Like the majority of games in the RPG genre, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gives players the option to craft a wide variety of different items. However, this mechanic requires the collection of large amounts of specific items. One of the items that players may find themselves in need of is Krabble Viscera.

Whether the player needs to collect this item to complete a quest, craft powerful gems, or to use in cooking recipes, knowing how to easily get this material can be knowledge worth having. However, this item is quite rare in comparison to other similar items.

So, how can players expect to get their hands on Krabble Viscera in Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Is there any way to make the process of finding this item easier? Luckily, given the available information, we can determine where players looking for this rare material should begin looking as well as the best way to find it.

Best places to look for Krabble Viscera in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Krabbles have been a common enemy in almost every Xenoblade Chronicle game (Image via Nintendo)

As the name of the item suggests, Krabble Viscera is an item that can be found upon defeating a type of Krabble enemy. However, not just any Krabble will drop it. Given below are the steps to find the specific variant that drop this rare item:

Open the map of the Aetia region

Navigate or skip travel to Alfeto Valley

Head north of the Forward Post Camp

After following these steps, players will find themselves surrounded by a type of Krabble known as the Materia Krabble.

It is these types of Krabble that players will need to defeat before they can find the Krabble Viscera. However, players should be patient as this item can be quite rare to come by. It may take them several minutes before they can find one of these dropped items.

Fortunately, there are ways to make the hunt for finding this item much more convenient. When players first arrive at this location, they will encounter a unique Krabble enemy named Househunter Carly, an enemy that is slightly stronger than the other Materia Krabble in the area.

After players defeat Househunter Carly, they will be granted the ability to skip travel back to this location so they can return to the hunt later if they so choose. This unique enemy also has the chance to drop the Krabble Viscera, in addition to the standard drops players should expect from these types of foes.

A great way to drastically shorten the time it would take for players to find a Krabble Viscera in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is by cooking the Well-Dressed Maktha Salad. This food item can be cooked in any rest area and is great to have when pursuing a rare drop such as this one.

This is due to its effects of giving players an additional 20% likelihood of finding rare drops from monsters. With this in mind, players looking to find the Krabble Viscera in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can do so by defeating Material Krabble and finding this material quicker with the help of the Well-Dressed Maktha Salad.

