How to find Roccodori Root in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Almost every RPG on the market requires players to collect items, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is no exception. Whether these items are for crafting or a quest, the game has no shortage of collectibles.

One of the items that players may need to collect at some point in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Roccodori Root.

A side quest called Shock to the System requires players to collect an abundance of this item. Given the large amount that players will have to collect, the side quest can seem a bit overwhelming. However, with enough game knowledge, it becomes nothing more than a dull 10 minutes of playthrough.

So how can players find a lot of Roccodori Root in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 quickly? Luckily, the answer to this question may be simpler than most players expect.

Shock to the System side quest in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 requires players to find three items for completion

The Shock to the System side quest requires players to collect three items, including 20 Roccodori Roots (Image via Nintendo)

The sixth chapter of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 offers players the opportunity to undertake the Shock to the System side quest.

To avoid spoilers, players will find a question mark icon on the map of a city they will find themselves in during this chapter. This will direct them to a hospital. Here, they will have to watch a quick cutscene before receiving the side quest.

Shock to the System requires players to collect three items — Roccodori Root, Heavy Pomegranate and Egg Seed. However, the one item that players will have to collect the most is the Roccodori Root. More specifically, players will have to collect 20 Roccodori Roots.

Compared to other items in the game, Roccodori Roots can be a bit difficult to find. Most items in the game can be found in shops or on the ground. Some can even be recovered from defeated monsters.

The Roccodori Root, on the other hand, can be found in the Cadensia Region. Towards the center of the region, players will see an exclamation point appear in blue. This is Sandbar Isle. The monsters in the area are around level 60, so players will need some preparation before heading there.

Once the player reaches Sandbar Isle, they can begin collecting Roccodori Roots. As many players know, quest items in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 appear in the Overworld as little glints of light with a blue exclamation point over them. Players can simply walk over to these exclamation points to collect Roccodori Roots.

To summarize, players who have access to the Shock to the System side quest in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will have to find these Roccodori Roots to complete it. These items can be found in the Cadensia Region's Sandbar Isle. Walking over 20 exclamation points will yield enough of these roots to complete the quest.

