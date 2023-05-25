How to find the sound of the Flute in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom is a visually captivating game with a vast map that presents several breathtaking locations for players to explore. The inclusion of dynamic weather effects and the presence of Fireflies further enhance the game's esthetic appeal. Soothing music has also been included further enhance the allure of the gameplay. During their journey, players will encounter specific areas where they can witness individuals playing Flutes and Drums.

Listening to the melodious tunes of the Flute can captivate one, but accessing such music requires players to engage in various side quests. One notable quest is called "The Flute Player's Plan." In this mission, players must gather 10 fireflies at Pyper's request.

Upon presenting the 10 fireflies to Pyper, an enchanting interaction unfolds, showcasing him skillfully playing the Flute. As a result, the entire region becomes illuminated by the mesmerizing glow of the fireflies, immersing players in the breathtaking beauty of their surroundings.

How to get the sound of the Flute in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In the Highland Stable area near Guchini Plain, players can discover the enchanting melody of the Flute. To locate this musical treasure, explore the trees surrounding the Highland Stable to encounter Pyper. You can improve your experience and go deeper into the beauty of the Flute's sound by interacting with him and taking on a side quest.

As the side quest commences, your objective is to locate 10 fireflies. To capture them, players must journey to Pgos Woods, located north of Highland Stable.

You must visit this location exclusively during the night (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Upon reaching the area, you will discover a place full of fireflies. However, it's crucial to note that you must visit this location exclusively at night and ensure there is no rain.

Your task is to bring them back to Pyper (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Take caution as you approach these fireflies and capture them. They possess a unique benefit in preparing meals. When cooked, they yield an Elixir that, upon consumption, enhances your ability to move silently. After acquiring the fireflies, bring them back to Pyper, located at the Highland stable.

Pyper will request that you bring Haite during the night (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Now offer 10 fireflies to Pyper, and he will request you to bring Haite during the night. Subsequently, you must locate Haite within the stable and accompany them to the tree.

As you both approach the tree, a brief cutscene will unfold, depicting Pyper skillfully playing the Flute, causing the fireflies in the surrounding trees to emit a radiant glow. You will be rewarded with a Big Hearty Truffle after successfully completing this task.

