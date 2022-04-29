How to find and use Fungal Mould in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky is full of crafting resources across galaxies and many of them are flora-based items such as the Fungal Mould resource. The types of living resources that spawn can be entirely dependent on the planet that players find, and they are nearly always harvested by hand.

Every resource has its own set of uses in a game like No Man's Sky, and for something like Fungal Mould, it can be integral in refining. On top of refining other resources with the fungal flora, players will also be able to use it within recipes and even in crafting in general. But first, they will need the right environment and the correct tools to keep things blooming.

Where to find Fungal Mould in No Man's Sky

Find clusters to pull the mold directly from the source. (Image via YouTube / Clarkey YT)

When players begin searching for Fungal Mould in No Man's Sky, the first step is to find a planet that can sustain that kind of flora. Of course, getting access to a specific kind of planet is random to a degree. Players will have to jump solar systems until they reach the Fungal Plant system that they need.

Harvesting Fungal Mould in No Man's Sky:

Search for a planet that has a corrosive or poisonous atmosphere.

No other planets will be able to support the fungal flora, so prepare for hazards.

Upon landing a ship on a planet surface, scan the area for flora symbols.

Look for the flora that is labeled as a Fungal Plant, and they can typically be seen from a good distance away.

Walk up to the plants and hold the interact button to harvest a handful at once.

Four plants can easily net nearly 100 Mould items which are all stacked together.

Once these plants are found, there are two options that players have. They can either use them in crafting, or sustain their use through farming.

Utilizing or farming Fungal Mould in No Man's Sky

Using mold to craft can lead to some great recipe items or even more accessible ways to farm nanobites. However, searching the galaxy isn't a great way to sustain the use of flora within the game. It could take too long, and it doesn't net nearly enough material.

Farming is a great way to keep the flora going, and it can be done through base building creations. Another great part of farming is that any biome on any planet can be used as long as their is a biodome on base. Before long, players will have as much flora as they need in the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul