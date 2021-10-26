How to fish in Elyon

Elyon is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game developed by KRAFTON that launched to NA and EU players on October 20, 2021.

Like many MMORPGs, Elyon allows players to customize their character, complete quests, battle enemies, and partake in some of the more mundane tasks in life.

In Elyon, fishing is an important skill to put to use. Fishing can help you gather gold, create valuable resources, and simply pass the time. To fish in Elyon, you need to find a fishing rod and a body of water. It is pretty simple.

Elyon: A guide on how to fish

Players fishing in Elyon (Image via KRAFTON)

Get your hands on a fishing rod in the Elyon MMORPG. You can do this by simply purchasing it from a fishing spot manager or by crafting one in a house by using the weapon production table.

There are several different fishing rods in Elyon, all with different effects:

Shabby Fishing Rod : No effect

: No effect Sea Wing Fishing Rod : Reduces wait time

: Reduces wait time Waterfall Rock Fishing Rod : Reduces auto-fishing time

: Reduces auto-fishing time Heavenly Island Fishing Rod : Has increased durability

: Has increased durability Sea Wind Fishing Rod : Gives a higher chance to obtain a pearl while fishing

: Gives a higher chance to obtain a pearl while fishing Windy Fishing Rod: Decreases the difficulty of the fishing mini-game

After acquiring any of the above fishing rods in Elyon, you have to find a designated fishing spot. These are marked by a fish symbol on the game's map. You can fish at any body of water, but the fishing spots will have better catches.

If you have found a spot to cast your line, press the F key on your keyboard using the default key bind settings. This will send your fishing line into the water to try and catch a fish.

Ray @ProfitzTV @Elyon_thegame Took 4th in a fishing derby. Got some new gear killing a 20 person world boss. Got fishing to stage 2. Awesome game! #Elyon Took 4th in a fishing derby. Got some new gear killing a 20 person world boss. Got fishing to stage 2. Awesome game! #Elyon @Elyon_thegame https://t.co/NChEl0iaFI

ALSO READ Article Continues below

When something has been hooked, you'll be notified by your rod's movement. It will begin to twitch. At that point, you need to press the Spacebar as quickly as you can to reel it in.

The faster you are, the higher the chance of success to catch a fish in Elyon. If you catch something good, you can sell it in a store for gold or disassemble them to acquire important resources.

Edited by R. Elahi