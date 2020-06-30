Krafton Game Union: All you need to know

Bluehole founded the Krafton Game Union to align itself and its subsidiaries under a unified brand.

In this article, we talk about the companies in this union and the games developed by them.

Krafton Game Union

If you are a gamer, not knowing about PUBG is quite unlikely. Every player has at least heard about the game, as PUBG is quite popular among players, whether itis on mobile, PC or any other console.

PUBG Corporation were the developers of PUBG, and Brendan Greene is credited with the creation of the game. PUBG Corporation is a subsidiary of Bluehole. However, Krafton Game Union/Krafton Inc was founded by Bluehole for the purpose of aligning its subsidiaries and itself under a unified brand.

We discuss about Krafton Game Union below

It is a holding company, and was founded by Bluehole in November 2018 to bring itself and its subsidiaries under one roof. Here are Kranton Inc's subsidiaries:

#1 Bluehole: Was founded in early 2007, and is the parent of the following companies.

#2 Pnix: Was acquired by Bluehole in April 2015. Pnix was a mobile game developer and is quite famous for the development of Archery King and Golf King. Later on, its corporate name was changed to Bluehole Pnix.

#3 PUBG Corporation: Was earlier known as Ginno Games. It was acquired by Bluehole in early 2015, and was later renamed as PUBG Corporation in 2017.

#4 En Masse: Was set up by Bluehole for publishing games. It was earlier known as Bluehole Interactive.

#5 Delusion Studio: Was acquired in mid-2018 by Bluehole, and is now part of the Krafton Game Union. It is famous for its game, Castle Burn, and other smaller educational games.

#6 Red Sahara Studio: Was acquired in March 2018.

Some of the games developed by companies under the Krafton Game Union are:

#1 PUBG for PC, console and Mobile, only for Korea and Japan

#2 TERA

#3 Elyon – Ascent: Infinite Realm

#4 Golf King — World Tour

#5 Mini Golf King — Multiplayer Game

#6 Archery King

#7 Bowling King

#8 Wrath of Belial

#9 Velator: Immortal Invasion

#10 Mistover

#11 Big Bad Monsters

