PUBG Mobile and Yamaha collaboration announced

PUBG Mobile has announced a crossover with Yamaha Motor Company Limited.

As part of this deal, Yamaha bike skins will be introduced into the game.

PUBG Mobile and Yamaha crossover

PUBG Mobile today announced a collabration with Yamaha, where they teased a new bike skin that will be available in the game soon. The announcement was done via the official social media handles of PUBG Mobile, where they launched the trailer of the upcoming Yamaha bike skin.

PUBG Mobile and Yamaha Crossover

The Yamaha and PUBG Mobile collab (Image Credits: LuckyMan)

In the crossover announcement video, the bike skin was not revealed completely, and no other details were given.

But according to leaks, it's a new upcoming bike of Yamaha and will be introduced in the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update. The in-game name of the bike will be MWT-9, and here's a leaked picture of the same:

Yamaha bike skin in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: LuckyMan)

The in-game skin will look similar to the one in the image below:

In-Game bike skin

Not only this, one more bike skin will be released during this crossover, and its in-game name will reportedly be T7 Concept (Yellow).

Second Yamaha bike skin in PUBG Mobile

Meanwhile, the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will release on 7th July 2020, and will add Bonfire Mode, Livik Map and a bunch of other features.

