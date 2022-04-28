How to fix Call of Duty Warzone Memory Error 0-1766 on PC and Xbox

Recently, Call of Duty Warzone players have been facing an issue where their game is crashing, or they're being kicked out of lobbies abruptly. After the occurrence of the issue, a "Memory Error 0-1766" message was displayed, and both Xbox and PC users are still encountering the same.

Certain factors like poor internet connection, multiple apps running in the background, and corrupt game files are responsible for such an error. Warzone is currently one of the best free-to-play battle royale games, and players facing such issues hinder the experience.

Causes and possible solutions for Memory Error 0-1766 in Call of Duty Warzone (PC and Xbox)

Often there have been cases reported in Call of Duty Warzone where players were abruptly disconnected from the game, or the game was entirely crashed. Memory Error 0-1766 is one of them.

The issue has been occurring for various reasons. As mentioned earlier, poor internet connection, multiple apps running in the background, and corrupt game files are some of the culprits.

TechWithPets @KittiesRules @CallofDuty hi hope you can help, warzone keeps freezing and crashing and now I just got memory error 0-1766. @CallofDuty hi hope you can help, warzone keeps freezing and crashing and now I just got memory error 0-1766.

This particular issue has been reported by both PC and Xbox players, and this article will suggest some possible fixes and workarounds for both the devices.

Here are some recommended fixes for PC:

1) Close unnecessary Background Processes

Right-click on the taskbar

Then click on Task Manager

Under the Processes tab, right-click and End Task every unnecessary process that is consuming a lot of memory. (example- Chrome)

2) Repair/Update game files

Open the Battle.net Launcher

Click on the Warzone tab

Click on the Settings button and try to Scan and Repair the game files

Else, download the latest update provided by the game

3) Reinstall the game

If everything fails, reinstalling the entire game might seem like the last resort. It does take time but ensures a fresh installation of game files, minimizing the cause of corrupt game files from ruining the experience.

Here are some recommended fixes for Xbox:

1) Restart the Wireless Router

Disconnect and plug out the power cable of the wireless router

Plug in and allow the device to start afresh

If there's a LAN cable attached, replug and allow the connection to restore.

2) Clear Mac Address

Go to Settings in Xbox

in Xbox Hover over to the Network Settings

Find and tap the option that says Advanced Settings

Navigate to Alternate Mac Address

Clear the Mac address and restart the device.

3) Close Any Game that is Running

Navigate to the recently played game on the device’s home screen

Highlight the game

Click the Menu button

button Tap on the Quit option and restart the device

option and restart the device Launch Warzone after restarting the device to check if the issue is resolved.

4) Reset the Device

Tap the Xbox button.

Navigate to Profile and System and select Settings

and select Choose System

Find and tap Console Info

Select the Reset Console option.

If everything fails, the last option that will remain is to reinstall the entire game. It installs a fresh copy of every Warzone game file and reduces the cause of corrupt data from being the culprit.

