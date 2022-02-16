How to fix Genshin Impact crashing on Mobile devices (February 2022)

With the release of Genshin Impact version 2.5, many players must be struggling to run the game properly. This happens because of several factors related to storage, the device's capability, and unnecessary resources, among others.

With every new update, the action-RPG's size grows significantly owing to the new content (quests, characters, regions, NPCs). Naturally, not all devices are capable enough to run high-end games with so many elements.

This article will list some measures to stop Genshin Impact from crashing on mobile devices.

How to run Genshin Impact mobile smoothly following 2.5 update

Before looking at the solutions, it is important for readers to know the minimum specifications to run miHoYo's gacha game on mobile:

Arm v8a 64-bit device

Memory: 3 GB and above

Supported system: Android 7.0 or above

Storage: Reserve over 15 GB of space

It is worth noting that these are the minimum requirements from September 2020. To run the game 'smoothly', the device should have over 4GB RAM and the latest Android version.

If Genshin still doesn't run well, here are some solutions:

1) Clear game's cache and data

The most basic yet useful way to stop Genshin Impact from crashing is by clearing the app's cache and data:

Tap on Settings

Choose Apps and Notifications

Go to 'All Apps'

Tap on Genshin Impact

Choose 'Storage and Cache'

Clear Storage and Clear Cache

2) Run the game with minimum graphics setings

Apps usually crash on mobile when they're run on settings that the device cannot handle. Hence, it is better to run them at the lowest graphics settings.

The game might not look the best, but atleast it will run smoothly:

Launch the game

Go to Menu > Settings > Graphics

Change graphics to lowest and decrease the desired FPS rate as well.

3) Delete unused voice packs

As aforementioned, storage is always a massive problem for mobile users. A majority of devices are unable to run the game because it takes up too much space.

A way to reduce the storage usage is by deleting the unwanted audio packs:

Launch the game

Go to Paimon Menu > Settings > Language.

In the Language section, choose 'Manage Voice-Over Files'

The menu will reveal all the voice packs (Korean, Chinese, Japanese, English). Players can choose the ones they want and delete the rest. Each voice pack takes up around 4-5 GB data, and uninstalling the unwanted ones can help in clearing a lot of space.

Manage voice-packs option in in-game settings (Image via miHoYo)

4) Check the file integrity

Before loading Genshin Impact, players can choose the file integrity option and check the status of the files. Doing so might detect some errors, and the client shall fix them.

Check file integrity option on the loading screen (Image via miHoYo)

If none of these methods work, players can try re-installing Genshin Impact from scratch after carefully noting their log-in credentials.

As of now, version 2.5 is live and Yae Miko is the biggest highlight of it. New events will begin from February 17, 2022 and until then, players can complete the story quests for Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko.

