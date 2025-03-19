How to fix Out of Memory error in Split Fiction

Split Fiction players might be affected your by the occasional performance issues that can hinder their gameplay experience. One such error that people are facing is the "Out of Memory" error, and there can be numerous reasons behind it. Some of the causes behind this issue alongside a few potential fixes have been discussed herein.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from Hazelight Studios.

Split Fiction: Fixing "Out of Memory" error

Running the game as an administrator often fixes performance issues (Image via Electronic Arts)

First, try restarting Steam as well as your PC to fix the issue. This simple step can often help you resolve many performance-related troubles. However, if the issue persists, these tips can help:

1) Run the game as administrator and in compatibility mode

Running the game as an administrator mode as well as selecting the right compatibility mode while gaming can go a long way. To do this, follow these steps:

Right-click on Split Fiction.exe .

. Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now select Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.

2) Update GPU drivers

Make sure you're using the latest GPU drivers while playing Split Fiction. Outdated drivers on even a strong graphics card can often lead to compatibility problems and even performance dips.

To get the latest drivers, follow these steps:

Nvidia users

If you own a Nvidia graphics card, check for updates using the Nvidia App as follows:

Open the Nvidia App .

. On the left side of the screen, you will find Drivers . Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking Express Installation.

AMD users

If you're are on Team Red,

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates. In case you have driver update pending, click Download Now. Once the download is complete, the driver will begin installing automatically.

3) Verify integrity of game files

Having corrupted game data or save files can also be a reason behind facing the "Out of Memory" error while playing Split Fiction. Here's how you can verify the game files:

Steam

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on the game and open Properties .

. Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

Epic Games Store

Open the Epic Games Store app on your PC.

app on your PC. Right-click on Split Fiction from your library and select Manage .

from your library and select . Select Verify, and EGS will do the rest.

For more gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

