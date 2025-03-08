Split Fiction stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Hazelight Studio's latest title, Split Fiction, is now available to play. The game looks incredible and features numerous fun quests and missions. The title is well optimised and seems to be working well for most people. However, some players have experienced crashes and stutters when playing the game.

In this article, we look at what might be causing these errors, while providing a few potential fixes to these issues.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Hazelight Studios rolls out official patches.

Fixing performance issues in Split Fiction

1) Get the latest GPU drivers

Downloading the latest GPU drivers can often fix performance dips (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you are using outdated graphics drivers, download and install the latest drivers to fix performance issues. Even if you have a beefy card, using outdated drivers can lead to dips in performance due to compatibility issues.

To get the latest drivers, follow these steps:

Nvidia users:

If you own a Nvidia graphics card, you can check for updates using the Nvidia App. Follow these steps:

Open the Nvidia App .

. On the left side of the screen, you will find Drivers . Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking Express Installation.

AMD users:

If you are on Team Red, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

In case you have driver update pending, click Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will begin installing automatically.

2) Verify the integrity of your game files

If your game data or save files are corrupt by any chance, this can also lead to performance dips. Here is how you can verify the integrity of your game files on Steam and the Epic Games Store:

Steam:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Split Fiction and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

Epic Games Store:

Open the Epic Games Store app on your PC.

app on your PC. Right-click on Split Fiction from your library and select Manage .

from your library and select . Select Verify, and EGS will do the rest.

3) Check overheating and poor ventilation issues

If your PC is overheating, it can also lead to crashing, severe lags, and stutters while playing Split Fiction. There could be numerous reasons as to why your PC is getting overheated.

Make sure that there is no dust accumulated on your PC. Moreover, ensure that all the fans are working properly and there is enough ventilation.

Apart from this, if you have been playing Split Fiction for extended hours, or your build is slightly old, there is a chance that you need to replace your CPU's thermal paste. Once you have managed to bring back your PC to normal temperatures, you will most likely not experience any performance issues.

For more guides and news regarding Split Fiction, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

