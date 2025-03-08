List of all main quests and side stories in Split Fiction

Hazelight Studio's latest title, Split Fiction, has been performing incredibly well. Just like A Way Out and It Takes Two, Split Fiction is an exciting linear co-op title that takes about 10-15 hours to finish if you are aiming for just the main story. Completing all the side quests, however, will require some more time. That said, let's take a look at all the main quests and side missions in Split Fiction.

Ad

In total, eight chapters in Split Fiction are further divided into many sub-chapters and 12 side quests. This article lists all of them.

All main quests and side missions in Split Fiction

In total, there are 8 chapters in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

As mentioned above, there are eight quests in Split Fiction. However, owing to their length, they are further divided into sub-chapters. At the end of every chapter, you will encounter a boss that you and your partner will have to eliminate.

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of all the chapters in Split Fiction:

Chapter 1: Rader Publishing

Freedom Fighters

Brave Knights

Chapter 2: Neon Revenge

Rush Hour

Play Me Techno

Hello, Mr. Hammer

Streets of Neon

Parking Garage

The Getaway Car

Big City Life

Flipped Cityskapes

Gravity Bike

Skyscrapper Climb

Head of the Crime Syndicate

Chapter 3: Hopes of Spring

The Underlands

Lord Evergreen

Heart of the Forest

Mother Earth

Walking Stick of Doom

Silly Monkeys

It Takes Three to Tango

Halls of Ice

The Ice King

Chapter 4: Final Dawn

The Dropship

Infiltration

Gun Upgrade

Toxic Tumblers

Factory Entrance

Factory Exterior

Test Chamber

Run and Gun

The Overseer

Soaring Desperados

The Escape

System Fail Safe Mode

Ad

Chapter 5: Rise of the Dragon Realm

A Serpentine Path

Water Temple

Dragon Riders Unite

The Dragon Slayer

Craft Temple

Dragon Souls

Treasure Temple

Royal Palace

Treasure Traitor

Might of Dragons

Into the Storm

Megalith's Wrath

Chapter 6: Isolation

Prison Ship

Handy Drones

Down the Rabbit Hole

Hydration Facility

Prison Courtyard

Pinball Lock

Execution Arena

Waste Depot

Cell Blocks

Maximum Security

The Prisoner

Chapter 7: The Hollow

An Ominous Welcome

Mosaic of Memories

Ghost Town

Light in the Dark

Spiritual Guides

The Hydra

Chapter 8: Split

Split Up

A Warm Greeting

Face-To-Face

Worlds Apart

Cross Section

Fight A God

A New Perspective

Outside the Box

Final Showdown

Side quests from Split Fiction

Ad

Chapter 2: Neon Revenge

The Legend of the Sandfish

Farmlife

Mountain Hike

Chapter 3: Hopes of Spring

Train Heist

Gameshow

Collapsing Star

Chapter 4: Final Dawn

Kites

Moon Market

Notebook

Chapter 5: Rise of the Dragon Realm

Slopes of War

Space Escape

Birthday Cake

For more Split Fiction guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.