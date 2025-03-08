List of all main quests and side stories in Split Fiction

Hazelight Studio's latest title, Split Fiction, has been performing incredibly well. Just like A Way Out and It Takes Two, Split Fiction is an exciting linear co-op title that takes about 10-15 hours to finish if you are aiming for just the main story. Completing all the side quests, however, will require some more time. That said, let's take a look at all the main quests and side missions in Split Fiction.
In total, eight chapters in Split Fiction are further divided into many sub-chapters and 12 side quests. This article lists all of them.
All main quests and side missions in Split Fiction
As mentioned above, there are eight quests in Split Fiction. However, owing to their length, they are further divided into sub-chapters. At the end of every chapter, you will encounter a boss that you and your partner will have to eliminate.
Here is a list of all the chapters in Split Fiction:
Chapter 1: Rader Publishing
- Freedom Fighters
- Brave Knights
Chapter 2: Neon Revenge
- Rush Hour
- Play Me Techno
- Hello, Mr. Hammer
- Streets of Neon
- Parking Garage
- The Getaway Car
- Big City Life
- Flipped Cityskapes
- Gravity Bike
- Skyscrapper Climb
- Head of the Crime Syndicate
Chapter 3: Hopes of Spring
- The Underlands
- Lord Evergreen
- Heart of the Forest
- Mother Earth
- Walking Stick of Doom
- Silly Monkeys
- It Takes Three to Tango
- Halls of Ice
- The Ice King
Chapter 4: Final Dawn
- The Dropship
- Infiltration
- Gun Upgrade
- Toxic Tumblers
- Factory Entrance
- Factory Exterior
- Test Chamber
- Run and Gun
- The Overseer
- Soaring Desperados
- The Escape
- System Fail Safe Mode
Chapter 5: Rise of the Dragon Realm
- A Serpentine Path
- Water Temple
- Dragon Riders Unite
- The Dragon Slayer
- Craft Temple
- Dragon Souls
- Treasure Temple
- Royal Palace
- Treasure Traitor
- Might of Dragons
- Into the Storm
- Megalith's Wrath
Chapter 6: Isolation
- Prison Ship
- Handy Drones
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Hydration Facility
- Prison Courtyard
- Pinball Lock
- Execution Arena
- Waste Depot
- Cell Blocks
- Maximum Security
- The Prisoner
Chapter 7: The Hollow
- An Ominous Welcome
- Mosaic of Memories
- Ghost Town
- Light in the Dark
- Spiritual Guides
- The Hydra
Chapter 8: Split
- Split Up
- A Warm Greeting
- Face-To-Face
- Worlds Apart
- Cross Section
- Fight A God
- A New Perspective
- Outside the Box
- Final Showdown
Side quests from Split Fiction
Chapter 2: Neon Revenge
- The Legend of the Sandfish
- Farmlife
- Mountain Hike
Chapter 3: Hopes of Spring
- Train Heist
- Gameshow
- Collapsing Star
Chapter 4: Final Dawn
- Kites
- Moon Market
- Notebook
Chapter 5: Rise of the Dragon Realm
- Slopes of War
- Space Escape
- Birthday Cake
