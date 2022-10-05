How to possibly fix BC-153 login error in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has finally arrived. While players were happy to engage with the title, they were disappointed to face network issues and long queues. One of the errors plaguing the game is players getting disconnected from the title with the error code: BC-153.

Overwatch 2 is a first-person hero shooter title where two teams of five players compete against one another to achieve different objectives of the match. Users select 'Heroes' with distinctive powers and abilities that they creatively combine with their teammates to be victorious.

Everything about the BC-153 error code in Overwatch 2

BC-153 error code isn't new to the game. It was previously seen in the prequel Overwatch 1. Since both the games share similar codes, it isn't surprising that this error has made its way to the new game.

However, this error code is most likely an issue with Overwatch 2's servers. If the servers are down at the moment or are facing heavy traffic, then it will lead to the aforementioned error code. While this error is generally server-side, it can also pertain to the users themselves in some instances.

Overwatch 2 servers are under tremendous load, with many players trying to join the game simultaneously. Hence, users might be blocked from accessing their servers. On top of that, it is to be noted here that Blizzard's servers were DDoS attacked on launch day, which might be the reason plenty of owners of the title were denied entry on the first day itself.

However, if the problem isn't on the game's end and pertains to the users themselves, they can follow the given methods below for a possible fix to the error:

1) Starting with the basics, log out of your game first. Then restart your router. Once connected, log back in. This will fix the problem most of the time.

2) If the above fix doesn't work and you are on PC, try changing the game's server region. To do this, headover to Battle.net.

Here, right next to the play button, there will be a 'globe' sign. Clicking on it will bring up a drop-down menu with server regions available for the game. From there, please select a different region than its currently selected. If the servers in your location are overloaded, this will fix the issue by allowing you to play in a different region.

3) If you are on a PC, try clearing your DNScache. To do this:

Click on Start.

Enter 'cmd' in the Start menu search box.

Right-click Command Prompt and select Run as Administrator.

Here, run the following command: "ipconfig /flushdns" [without the quotes]

If this process is successfully executed, you should be greeted with a "Windows IP configuration successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache" message.

If none of the above steps work, it is recommended to reinstall the game. If the issue persists, players might consider contacting Blizzard's support team.

