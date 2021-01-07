How to fix the “unable to connect to the authentication service” error in League of Legends

Every patch update in League of Legends comes with its own brand of bugs and exploits that make the MOBA difficult to enjoy.

After the latest 11.1 update, there is an error code that has been ruining a lot of matches for players worldwide.

The “unable to connect to the authentication service” error code has been popping up a lot, and it has been crashing the game along with the client for many League of Legends players.

As the error message may come up during champion select, at the login screen, or mid game; it’s impossible to pinpoint the exact cause behind the issue.

However, the problem does have some easy solutions, and this guide aims to elaborate on those to help out League of Legends players affected by this bug.

Fixing the “unable to connect to the authentication service” error in League of Legends

#1 - Checking server status

League of Legends players facing this issue need to first check the server status for their particular region, as the issue may be on Riot’s part.

By just clicking on this link, players will be able to see if the server that they play in is currently facing any downtime or not.

#2 - Updating the Firewall

Errors like the “unable to connect to the authentication service” can often be caused due to Windows Firewall. If players find that the League of Legends server of their respective regions is working fine, then it’s likely that the issue is caused by the Firewall settings, which is blocking your internet access.

Troubleshooting the error and then updating the Windows Firewall might do the trick.

#3 - Reinstalling the game

If the above two options are not working, then reinstalling the game might be an option to look into.

The patch 11.1 update may have corrupted certain files in the game, which can be easily fixed by either repairing the files or reinstalling League of Legends from scratch.

#4 - Contacting customer support

Riot’s customer support is pretty well known for giving prompt replies and coming up with a fix as early as possible.

By just lodging a complaint on their official website, League of Legends players affected by the bug might get a permanent solution when all else fails.