How does food work in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is full of opportunities to make Aloy stronger in combat and using food is one of the latest ways that players can increase her effectiveness in the game. In the previous game, potions were one of the only ways to give Aloy a buff in the middle of battle, but food can change that in this iteration.

Early on in Horizon Forbidden West, players will come across Chainscrape, the first major town found in The Daunt. Along with other shops that players can interact with to buy equipment, there will be a cook who offers up food buffs upon quest completion. From there, players will be able to find cooks around the West.

Buying and using food buffs in Horizon Forbidden West

Food can provide plenty of buffs. (Image via PlayStation)

Food may seem trivial on the surface, but in Horizon Forbidden West, the new resource offers some significant buffs to Aloy. Any cook that players find in the West will be able to provide food buffs for Aloy, but they are few and far between. Chainscrape and Plainsong are two of the major towns that players can head to in order to purchase food.

The food itself doesn't need to be consumed right away if Aloy is at a restaurant or diner. Instead, food is classified as a tool in the same way that traps and potions are. When food is purchased, it will be added to the Hunter's Kit inventory where all of Aloy's active tools are. Players can use 'Left' and 'Right' on the D-pad to scroll for it, and then click 'Down' on the D-pad to eat it.

Food buffs at their weakest will give Aloy a 20% max health boost and can even heal injuries. These weaker buffs will only cost Metal Shards. Stronger food buffs will require materials on top of shards to buy from a cook, but they offer far more benefits. Players can expect far more healing, max health, stamina, and small perks for Aloy in addition to the usual things.

How to unlock the first cook in Horizon Forbidden West

Food buffs are introduced in Chainscrape when Aloy meets a cook in trouble for the first time. If Aloy can get the cook some meat, leaves, and a new metal plate, he will make her new recipes to carry out into the West.

The quest itself is called "A Dash of Courage" and won't take long at all to complete. It's only considered an errand and will allow players to stay alive in Horizon Forbidden West.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan