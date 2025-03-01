How to form an Alliance in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 brings back plenty of cherished gameplay mechanics from the previous entries while keeping things fresh with the addition of new ones. The Alliance system is a feature that is fairly popular in the game, thanks to the multiple benefits it brings to the table. This gameplay mechanic allows gamers to form relationships with other leaders to gain different types of bonuses.

While forming Alliances is quite easy, newbies can struggle to understand the process and its benefits. This article will cover everything you need to know about forming Alliances in Civilization 7.

How to create an Alliance in Civilization 7

Forming a relationship is a straightforward process (Image via 2K)

Forming an Alliance in Civilization 7 is not difficult, as the requirements to create one are fairly simple. This mechanic requires you to have a friendly bond with a leader, which can be done by using diplomacy points in the relationship menu. Each leader will have a different set of goals that you can read from their profile. You must avoid things like:

Settling near them

Opposing their goals

Rejecting diplomatic actions

These will increase your chances of them accepting the proposal of forming an Alliance with you. Your actions can heavily influence your relationship score with a leader, so follow the above list of things you must avoid to stay on their good side.

Advantages of forming an Alliance In Civilization 7

Plenty of benefits come from forming an Alliance (Image via 2K)

Alliances are a huge part of the game, as they provide advantages that can enhance your gameplay experience. These small bonuses can go a long way, depending on how you maintain your relationship with the leaders of your choice. Here are the benefits you can get by forming an Alliance with another leader in the game:

Access to Foreign Settlements

Extra Military Forces

Better Trading Conditions

Boosts From Leadership Attributes

Boost Bonuses from Social Policies

While the benefits of accepting an Alliance in the game sound quite fruitful, it can also come with its disadvantages. For example, if you are in an Alliance with someone and they declare war against an enemy, you will have no choice but to join in and help them in their conquest.

