How to get 15 Classic Crate coupons in BGMI and PUBG Mobile for free

Events are one of the ways for players to earn freebies in PUBG Mobile and its region-specific variations, such as BGMI. They are launched regularly and provide various benefits to gamers at no cost. As a result, the community patiently awaits the arrival of new ones.

In PUBG Mobile and BGMI, a series of events dubbed "Land, Loot, and Survive" have been added. Users are provided with opportunities to earn various incentives, including crate coupons, upon completing particular objectives.

BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite: Obtaining free 15 Classic Crate coupons

This event provides 15x Classic Crate Coupons (Image via BGMI)

Three new events have commenced in these games, and they will be running till 19 November:

LAND, Loot, Survive! Land, LOOT, Survive! Land, Loot, SURVIVE!

Each one stresses a particular aspect of landing, looting, and surviving.

In the first one, users have been provided with the chance to get 15 Classic Crate Coupons, but they have to complete the following tasks:

3x Classic Crate Coupons: Land on Erangel-Sosnovka Military Base 3 times

3x Classic Crate Coupons: Land on Miramar-Los Leones 3 times

3x Classic Crate Coupons: Land on Sanhok-Bootcamp 3 times

3x Classic Crate Coupons: Land on Livik-Midstein 3 times

3x Classic Crate Coupons: Land on Karakin-Hadiqa Nemo 3 times

Meanwhile, here are the specifics on the items that can be obtained in the other two events:

Land, LOOT, Survive!

These are the tasks that players need to complete (Image via BGMI)

Finish 10 enemies in Classic Mode with UMP45: 3x Supply Crate Tokens

Finish 10 enemies in Classic Mode with AKM: 3x Supply Crate Tokens

Finish 10 enemies in Classic Mode with M416: 3x Supply Crate Tokens

Land, Loot, SURVIVE!

This event provides coupon scrap for surviving (Image via BGMI)

Survive for a total of 15 minutes in Classic Mode every day: 1x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

Survive for a total of 30 minutes in Classic Mode every day: 1x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

How to access the event

Users can boot up PUBG Mobile or BGMI on their mobiles and visit the events section. Next, under the respective event, they can claim the rewards after completing the missions.

