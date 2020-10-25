Free Fire offers users a wide range of gun skins and other cosmetic items. Most of the gun skins in the game have a specific attribute boosted, aiding the users in fending off foes.

Recently, the developers have announced a new upgradable skin – ‘AK47 Blue Flame Draco.’ The much-awaited skin has finally made its way into Garena Free Fire, and many players wish to obtain it. In this article, we take a look at how the players can avail the Blue Flame Draco skin in the game.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

How to get AK47 Blue Flame Draco skin from Faded Wheel in Free Fire

In the new Faded Wheel, players would have to spend diamonds to obtain the Blue Flame Draco. It will be available from 25th October till 7th November. There are a total of 10 items in the prize pool, with the skin being the Grand Prize.

The users would have to select two rewards that they do not wish to obtain from the pool. Prizes they receive will not be repeated, and hence it increases the chance of getting the skin. However, the cost of every subsequent spin increases. The price for spinning are as follows – 19, 19, 39, 79, 139, 199, 399, and 599.

Hence, the players are, in a way, guaranteed to get the Blue Draco skin in 1492 or fewer diamonds, which is quite good considering its nature.

The skin has a new unique Kill Effect, Firing Effect, Hit Effect, Kill announcement, and more, making it quite a peculiar skin.

Dragon Scale

Advertisement

The skin also has its exclusive emote, i.e., Draco’s Summon, which the players can unlock at level 7. Also, with the increase in level, the attributes are further enhanced. The users would require Dragon Scale tokens to upgrade in the skin.

Also Read: Free Fire: Full list of redeem codes released in 2020