How to get Alchemical Base in Enshrouded

Alchemical Base in Enshrouded is an essential crafting component that enables you to craft sophisticated materials in the game, such as advanced forms of gliders, potent potions, and concoctions. However, crafting an Alchemical Base in Enshrouded doesn’t come easy, as it requires resources you will stumble across only in the late game.

Over here, we’ll show you all the late-game resources you need to collect to craft an Alchemical Base in Enshrouded, along with the various prerequisites to unlock the Alchemical Base in the first place.

How to craft Alchemical Base in Enshrouded

Keep in mind that if you haven’t yet unlocked the Alchemist Station in Enshrouded, crafting this material is not possible. To unlock the Alchemist Station, you must play through the Alchemist’s Questlines. After that, get the Black Cauldron from deep inside Nomad Highlands by defeating the Fell Monstrosity.

To begin constructing an Alchemist Base in Enshrouded, you need the following rare resources:

1X Mycelium

1X Shroud Liquid

1X Water

1X Shroud Spore

Finding Mycelium in Enshrouded isn’t that hard. They appear pretty much in all locations, especially near Elixir Wells. For water, visit a well. Shroud Liquid, on the other hand, can be extracted from large mushrooms that crop up inside the Shroud. Lastly, Shroud Spores drop as loot when you kill enemies in the Shroud.

To craft an Alchemist Base, you’d need a few more basic raw materials. They are listed below:

20X Fired Brick

6X Wooden Planks

3X Wood Logs

10X Nails

What are the uses of an Alchemical Base in Enshrouded?

The Alchemical Base opens the door towards various potions, weapons, and concoctions in Enshrouded. A few of them are listed below:

Great Mana Potion

Stun Arrow

Large Magic Chest

Revitalizing Health Potions

Spice

Nitrate

Shroud Survival Flask

If your character in Enshrouded has a melee-based build, then Revitalizing Health Potions, Stun Arrows, and Nitrate come off as handy resources during the end game. Similarly, if your character is a Mage, having the Great Mana Potion is crucial to maintaining damage output.

If your character in Enshrouded has a melee-based build, then Revitalizing Health Potions, Stun Arrows, and Nitrate come off as handy resources during the end game. Similarly, if your character is a Mage, having the Great Mana Potion is crucial to maintaining damage output.

We hope this guide on how to get and craft the Alchemical Base in Enshrouded, along with its various uses, helps.