How to get Farm Soil in Enshrouded

Farm Soil in Enshrouded is a handy resource needed to make Seedbed, where you can plant crops. Farming is a great way to grow your own food. This way, you don't have to rely too much on gathering wild plants. Farming reduces a great deal of your time and effort in terms of growing food, as it allows you to do so from your base.

To collect Farm Soil in Enshrouded, you need to enlist the help of two NPCs; the Alchemist and the Farmer. This article will offer the steps you need to take and the materials you need to gather to produce it.

A guide on how to make Farm Soil in Enshrouded

Interact with the NPC Farmer to craft Farm Soil in Enshrouded (Image via YouTube/Invin)

Like any other NPC character, you’ll have to first rescue the NPC Farmer to produce Farm Soil. This individual can be located in a vault north of the Springlands Ancient Spire.

Once inside it, you’ll have to solve a basic puzzle that requires you to activate three buttons scattered across the area. After doing that, head inside the main room of the vault to awaken the NPC Farmer.

After this character is unlocked, head back to your base. You will now be able to place her with a Summoning Staff. Make sure to keep her sheltered to take advantage of all the crafting options she has to offer.

Farm Soil acts as a resource, and your NPC Farmer has the ability to make it if you have the following raw materials:

7x Dirt

3x Bonemeal

Bones can be collected by hunting animals or killing enemies. After collecting enough of these items, head back to your Alchemist NPC. He offers the Grindstone crafting option. Make yourself a Grindstone and crush the bones you acquired earlier into a Bonemeal.

Now that you’ve all the necessary raw materials, interact with your Farmer NPC. You’ll see a “Farm Soil” option in the list of items she offers.

How to grow crops using Farm Soil in Enshrouded

Farm Soil is the most essential raw material required to make a Seedbed Seedbeds are structures where you can plant crops.

The following resources are needed to make a Seedbed:

10x Farm Soil

10x Wood

2x Metal Scraps

After crafting a Seedbed, all you need to do is place it in a suitable spot on the ground. You can start planting different crop siblings after placing this structure.

We hope this guide on how to procure Farm Soil in Enshrouded helps. Tune in to Sportskeeda for more guides on this game and to stay updated with all the latest gaming news.