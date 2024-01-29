The best Enshrouded skill trees and classes will help beginners survive and level up their character and craft essentials at the early stages of the campaign. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) has 12 classes and 12 skill trees with distinct abilities and playstyles. Each skill class path possesses a unique power that allows you to survive at different junctures of the game.

Having said that, beginners must strategize and form a skill tree that gives viable damage-dealing and survival abilities. The best Enshrouded skill trees have a mixture of powerful damage dealing, large health (HP), stamina, and other benefits. To that end, this article discusses the best Enshrouded skill trees and classes for beginners.

Best Enshrouded skill trees and classes

As mentioned before, the skill trees are divided into 12 different classes. Here’s the list of skill trees sorted in descending order per their powers and what each of them provides to your character:

Wizard (Blue): Abilities include area damage, retaliation, and enhanced elemental damage.

Abilities include area damage, retaliation, and enhanced elemental damage. Healer (Blue): Abilities include passive survival skills, group buffs, and mobility.

Abilities include passive survival skills, group buffs, and mobility. Ranger (Green): Abilities include long-range high damage-dealing and mobility.

Abilities include long-range high damage-dealing and mobility. Tank (Red): Abilities allow to provide damage reduction and buff benefits for the whole team.

Abilities allow to provide damage reduction and buff benefits for the whole team. Survivor (Green): Abilities include boosted buff benefits, mobility, and stamina regeneration.

Abilities include boosted buff benefits, mobility, and stamina regeneration. Barbarian (Red) : Enemy stun and Merciless Attack abilities.

: Enemy stun and Merciless Attack abilities. Athlete (Red): Abilities include boosted jump attack and melee double jumps.

Abilities include boosted jump attack and melee double jumps. Battlemage (Blue): A complementary skill tree to Tank and provides similar benefits.

A complementary skill tree to Tank and provides similar benefits. Trickster (Blue): Abilities include agile counterattacks and quick movement.

Abilities include agile counterattacks and quick movement. Warrior (Red): Provides passive damage boost to specific melee weapons.

Provides passive damage boost to specific melee weapons. Beast Master (Green): Abilities include added benefits and boosted damage on hunting wild animals.

Abilities include added benefits and boosted damage on hunting wild animals. Assassin (Green): Abilities include low presence, silent kills, and explosive arrow damage.

Best skills to get in Enshrouded

Of these 12 skill class paths, beginners can choose multiple abilities from each class and combine them to form a mixture of powers. This will help you blend the best Enshrouded skill trees during the early phases of the campaign. Beginners must get the five best skills given below for the additional benefits:

Merciless Attack: It inflicts massive damage on an enemy once the stun meter is filled. It helps you level up fast in Enshrouded and gain considerable advantage in the playing field.

It inflicts massive damage on an enemy once the stun meter is filled. It helps you level up fast in Enshrouded and gain considerable advantage in the playing field. Sneak Attack: It deals 10x damage to unaware enemies. You have to attack the enemies from behind or without making them aware of your presence. It is known for the one-shot-kill benefit.

It deals 10x damage to unaware enemies. You have to attack the enemies from behind or without making them aware of your presence. It is known for the one-shot-kill benefit. Well Rested: You can enjoy the benefits of the Rested buff for an additional five minutes. A rested buff helps to increase stamina, and this skill boosts the effects for extra vital minutes that can be important for a lead in the early game.

You can enjoy the benefits of the Rested buff for an additional five minutes. A rested buff helps to increase stamina, and this skill boosts the effects for extra vital minutes that can be important for a lead in the early game. Double Jump: Double Jump lets you jump for a second time while airborne. It helps you to avoid Shroud corrupted areas.

Double Jump lets you jump for a second time while airborne. It helps you to avoid Shroud corrupted areas. Blink: When you break the enemy’s shield or block, inflict 100x more melee weapon damage for the next two seconds. Once you break the enemy’s shield, it guarantees you a lethal hit within two seconds.

That concludes our foray into the best Enshrouded skill trees and classes for beginners.

