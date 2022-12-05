How to get Aston Martin DB11 2017 in Need for Speed Unbound

The Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry in the extremely popular racing saga loved by millions. The title has been developed by Criterion Games, who was the brains behind previous NFS games like Heat and Hot Pursuit Remastered. Unbound delivers a unique take on the franchise, with special animations and a solid narrative.

Need for Speed Unbound features over 143 cars at the moment. Players may need to complete different objectives to acquire them, but with that being said, most of them can be acquired by simply making progress in the game.

The Aston Martin DB11 2017 is available for players to unlock in Need for Speed Unbound. Players also have a variety of options to customize the vehicle according to their tastes.

What are the requirements to unlock the Aston Martin DB11 2017 in Need for Speed Unbound?

The Aston Martin DB11 2017 is a target A-tier vehicle with a stock level of 262 in Need for Speed Unbound. With a 20% grip, the car reaches a top speed of 200 mph.

Surprisingly, DB11 has an impressive 0-60 mph in just under 3.7 seconds. The Aston Martin DB11 2017 is a great pick for players who are looking to win races from the mid to end game. However, there are always better wheels that can be acquired. The requirements to get the Aston Martin DB11 2017 in Need for Speed Unbound are as follows:

You should at least have played enough of the main story to progress through A-tier.

You must have at least $155,000 to purchase the DB11 2017 from a dealership. More currency will be required to add extra upgrades, body kits, and other cosmetics to the vehicle.

A vehicle that costs $155,000 is not difficult to obtain in Need for Speed Unbound since the game has a variety of options for players to grind.

The Aston Martin DB11 2017 is a successor to the DB9 model that was launched in 2004. The DB11 features an exotic engine and is one of the first turbocharged series-production cars. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged V12 5.2-liter.

Unlike the DB11 Volante, the 2017 model is not an open-top design and is not a convertible either. The chassis of the vehicle is extremely similar to the DB11 Volante. However, the Volante uses a V8 engine which is inferior to the 2017 model.

The Aston Martin DB11 2017 is a popular sports coupe that has made previous appearances in the Need for Speed franchise. Apart from Need for Speed Unbound, the coupe has appeared in Need for Speed Payback and Need for Speed Heat.

Need for Speed Unbound offers gamers a unique experience riding vehicles as they speed through the streets. Unbound is the first game in the franchise to opt for a unique visual style that incorporates elements of street art and graffiti.

