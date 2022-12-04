How to get 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound, the next mainline entry in the long-running arcade racing series, is finally here. Following the quality and success of 2019's Need for Speed Heat, developer Criterion Games' NFS Unbound follows a similar gameplay and narrative structure while also offering some significant changes.

Despite being a good Need for Speed title, NFS Heat did not receive ample post-launch support from EA or developer Ghost Games. However, before the support for the game was cut short, Ghost Games introduced two new cars as part of the Black Market. The first was a paid DLC car (the 1994 McLaren F1), while the second was free for all game owners (the Aston Martin DB11 Volante).

However, with Need for Speed Unbound, the Aston Martin DB11 Volante, along with McLaren F1, is included in the game's playable roster.

NFS Unbound has more than 140 cars. However, none of them come remotely close to the sheer beauty and style of the Aston Martin DB11 Volante. This is due in part to the cool body kits and vanity options available for the vehicle.

The Aston Martin DB11 Volante is a great choice for A+ and S+ tiers in Need for Speed Unbound

Coming in at performance tier A+ and a stock level of 235, the 2019 Aston Martin DB11 Volante is a great choice for mid-game to end-game races in Need for Speed Unbound. Capable of reaching 400+ levels with just a few performance upgrades installed, it is easily one of the best cars players can invest in before they hit the final few races in the game.

Here are all the requirements one needs to fulfill to get the Aston Martin DB11 Volante in Need for Speed Unbound:

Players should have progressed enough through the main story to unlock the A+ performance tier.

Players should have at least $168,000 bank to buy the Aston Martin DB11 Volante. They should have more if they want to add performance upgrades, body kits, and vanity items to the car.

The Aston Martin DB11 Volante comes with a price tag of $168,000 bank, which isn't difficult to collect.

The car is basically the Aston Martin DB11 Coupe but with an open-top design. Since it is a convertible, the roof is replaced with a folding canvas top.

The top of the Aston Martin DB11 Volante is engineered to provide additional reinforcement to the chasis and maintain the rigidity of the coupe. In terms of its engine, the car uses an AMG V8, which is less efficient and powerful than the DB11 Coupe V12 but is necessary to keep the weight under a permissible limit.

With a top speed of 187 miles per hour, as well as a front-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, the Aston Martin DB11 Volante is easily one of the best stock cars in NFS Unbound. Players should definitely add it to their garage.

Poll : 0 votes