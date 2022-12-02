Is Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition worth it at full price?

Need for Speed Unbound, the highly anticipated mainline entry, is right around the corner. The new game comes after a three-year-long hiatus from the franchise. Following its predecessor, Unbound strictly adheres to the series' reputation for delivering adrenaline-fueled and thrilling street racing coupled with intense cop chases. It is the game we all love, but in a brand-new package with modern graphics.

Need for Speed Unbound is also the series' first to be released exclusively for the current generation of consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This allows Criterion Games to take full advantage of the new hardware and deliver a next-gen Need for Speed experience.

Keeping with the series' tradition of creating a unique arcade racing experience, NFS Unbound features a fascinating graffiti-like art style mixed with the game's breathtaking graphics, courtesy of DICE's Frostbite engine.

Need for Speed Unbound is available in two editions. A standard with the base game and pre-purchased add-ons. a more expensive "Palace" edition with a plethora of exclusive rewards along with the standard pack. While the Palace edition offers some excellent items, the following section dives into whether it is worth the expense.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Need for Speed Unbound Palace edition comes jam-packed with content

Similar to the more expensive Deluxe Edition of Need for Speed Heat, Unbound's Palace edition features excellent exclusive items that players can use, including cosmetics for players' avatars, vanity items for cars, and four custom cars with unique vinyl.

The following is a breakdown of everything players get with Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition:

Exclusive Palace driving effects

Palace decals and 'Palifornia' license plate

Tri-Ferg character pose

Palace banner artwork

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020

VW Mk1 Golf GTI 1976

BMW E30 M3 1988

Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017

Apart from these add-ons, players that pre-purchase the game will receive the following items:

Driving effect

License plate

Banner artwork and sticker

$150,000 Bank (for multiplayer use only)

The pre-order bonus applies to the $70 standard edition and the $80 Palace edition.

Is it worth it?

The Palace edition of Need for Speed Unbound makes for an excellent package for fans of the series who want the complete edition of the game without all the content included.

While the four cars that are part of the Palace edition are still available in the standard edition, the exclusive vinyl art and vanity effects are not. Developers are hoping that these may entice players who enjoy some bling on their rides.

If the exclusive vanity items and the vinyl design on the four cars aren't a major draw for you, the standard edition is a better option that saves $10. Need for Speed Unbound drops on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

