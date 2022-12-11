How to get Palace Edition cars in Need for Speed Unbound - prices and more explained

Need For Speed Unbound was finally released on December 2, much to the delight of NFS fans who had been eagerly waiting for a new title from the franchise. The latest offering comes three years after the release of Heat and like previous games, Unbound continues to maintain the authenticity of the series' reputation by offering exciting street races combined with cop chases.

The game's art style mixes toon-shading and graffiti art with realistic images seen in prior NFS games. The intense in-game action occurs in a fictional city called Lakeshore Metropolis.

Need for Speed Unbound is available in two editions. The first is a standard edition that includes the game and pre-purchased add-ons. Then there's the more expensive "Palace" version that includes a slew of special rewards in addition to the standard pack. Users will be able to use four exclusive cars that are only present in the Palace Edition.

The following article explains how to obtain these cars.

Exclusive Palace Edition cars in Need for Speed Unbound

As mentioned earlier, the Palace Edition of NFS Unbound includes a variety of customization options as well as four exclusive cars that must first be unlocked before they can be purchased.

To unlock and purchase them, players must first accomplish certain advancement milestones in the campaign mode. However, in multiplayer Lakeshore Online mode, users may buy them instantly at the dealership with cash.

Listed below are the four exclusive cars in Unbound and how to unlock them:

1) Mercedes AMG G 63

The Mercedes AMG G 63 is the first vehicle that can be unlocked after completing the prolog and reaching Week 1 of Need for Speed Unbound. Players will need to spend $110,000 to purchase the German SUV. In the initial phase, the G 63 falls under the B-Tier category, but after upgrades, it reaches the A-Tier class.

The AMG G 63 has a top speed of 149 mph (240 km/h) and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds. It is an all-wheel-drive vehicle with 40% Handling grip and Off-Road traction.

2) Volkswagen Golf GTI (1976)

Users must go through Week 2 of The Grand's progress in the main storyline to obtain the Volkswagen Golf GTI. It is the cheapest car in the Palace Edition and can be purchased for only $30,000.

The Golf GTI has a top speed of 153 mph (246 km/h) and can accelerate from 0-60 in 5.1 seconds. The hatchback comes with a front-wheel-drive and has a 60% Handling Grip with mixed Traction.

3) BMW M3 Evolution II E30 (1988)

BMW M3 Evolution II E30 is a stylish-looking classic vehicle. During Week Three of the main campaign, the car can be unlocked and purchased at the dealership for $60,000.

The car sprints from 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds and can attain a top speed of 165 mph (266 km/h). The rear-wheel-drive vehicle has 20% Handling Grip and road traction.

4) Mercedes - AMG GT BlackSeries (2020)

Finally, one of the fastest vehicles available with the Palace Edition of Need for Speed Unbound is the Mercedes-AMG GT BlackSeries (2020). Players can obtain this sports car throughout Week Four of the main campaign advancement. It is also the most expensive vehicle on the list with a $275,000 price tag.

The car has an astounding top speed of 201 mph (323 km/h) and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in a mere 3.1 seconds. It comes with a rear-wheel-drive and has 0% Handling Grip and mixed traction.

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest title from the NFS franchise and is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

