How to get BMW X6 M 2016 in Need for Speed Unbound

Released on December 2, 2022, Need for Speed Unbound is a racing game developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts. It is the 25th entry in the NFS series.

The title's art style combines toon-shading and graffiti art with the realistic visuals seen in previous NFS games. Everything takes place in the fictional Lakeshore Metropolis.

Players have a variety of cars to choose from, with unique customizations for each one. They can unlock them in the single-player campaign or the multiplayer mode called Lakeshore Online.

This article takes a look at how one can obtain the BMW X6 M 2016 in Need for Speed Unbound.

BMW X6 M 2016 is an A+ tier car in Need For Speed Unbound

The BMW X6 M is an SUV in Need For Speed Unbound that works well in mid-game races. The races become more intense as the game progresses, and players will eventually have to upgrade to a better car. When the plot concludes, this vehicle will not provide favorable results.

However, the BMW X6 M is still a great car to own. It falls under the A+ tier and has a stock rating of 223. Listed below are the conditions for unlocking the vehicle:

After completing Qualifier 1 in Need for Speed Unbound's Story Mode, the BMW X6 M will be available for purchase.

For online mode, players must complete 30 A+ Tier matches with any BMW car.

Once the BMW X6 M is unlocked, players will need to spend $113,000 to purchase it.

The car has impressive characteristics, including a top speed of 179 mph (288 km/hr). It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 km/h) in 4.1 seconds, easily outperforming competitors in its class.

The BMW X6 M is also an All-Wheel-Drive car with a Handling Grip of 20% and mixed traction control.

BMW X6 M (2016) in real life

The 2016 BMW X6 M (F86) is a crossover SUV that is produced by BMW and is based on the X6's second generation (F16).

It was first shown at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and went on sale later that year. The second version has a redesigned eight-speed gearbox that swiftly shifts between gears to ensure that power is always available.

The BMW X6 M produces almost 100 more horsepower and 70 more torque than the next most powerful grade, the xDrive50i. It boasts a 4.4 L V8 Twin-Turbo engine that produces 567 horsepower @6000-6500 rpm. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.2 seconds and has a peak speed of 155 mph (249 km/h).

Need for Speed Unbound has 143 cars for players to test out on the beautiful streets of Lakeshore City. The game will receive an additional five cars with the Palace Edition.

Need For Speed Unbound is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

