Need for Speed Unbound features a plethora of supercars for players to obtain and take out for a spin during their stay in Lakeshore City. The game has a total of 143 vehicles available at launch, ranging from Ferraris to Fords.

Naturally, gamers may be interested in the best cars they can acquire through Need for Speed Unbound's campaign and multiplayer mode. Fortunately, the list this article presents offers five of the fastest automobiles in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Top 5 fastest cars in Need for Speed Unbound ideal for adrenaline junkies

Detailed below are the fastest cars for each tier — B to S+ — in NFS Unbound. Each vehicle mentioned here has a rating for performance, which can be further improved with the use of performance parts or engine swaps.

5) The Porsche 911 Carrera S (1997)

The Porsche 911 Carrera S(Image via YouTube/Jacked Crow)

The Porsche 911 Carrera S is the speediest B-tier vehicle and can be purchased from the first week of the game’s campaign, starting this Sunday, December 4. It has a top speed of 168 miles per hour, a rating of 156, and neutral handling with mixed traction. This Porsche costs $94,000 to obtain.

4) The BMW M3 Coupe (2010)

The BMW M3 Coupe (Image via YouTube/Jacked Crow)

This car is the fastest stock A-tier option gamers can get their hands on in the game. It is also a balanced automobile. Like the previous vehicle on this list, the BMW M3 Coupe can be purchased in the first week of the campaign from Sunday onwards. It costs $84,000 to unlock and has a rating of 199 and a top speed of 179 miles per hour, road traction, and neutral handling.

3) Aston Martin DB11 (2017)

The Aston Martin DB11 (Image via YouTube/Jacked Crow)

The Aston Martin DB11 is the fastest A+ tier car and one of the more iconic entries on this list. Gamers interested in acquiring must progress through the single-player campaign to unlock this automobile. Getting this car in Multiplayer, however, requires fans to complete 10 mixed-tier Playlists.

The automobile has a top speed of 200 miles per hour, along with a rating of 262. It has a 20% grip in handling and road traction. Games will see themselves spending $155,000 to buy this vehicle.

2) Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV (2009)

The Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV (Image via YouTube/CONE 11)

This vehicle is the second-fastest car on this list and the best of what S-tier has to offer. Unlocking this automobile requires progression through the campaign or completing 15 tier-S Playlists using any Lamborghini vehicle in multiplayer.

Murcielago has a rating of 305 with a top speed of 213 miles per hour. Additionally, the vehicle also possesses 40% grip handling and road traction. To purchase this vehicle, gamers must shell out $335,000 in the game's currency.

1) Bugatti Chiron Sport (2019)

The Bugatti Chiron Sport in Need for Speed Unbound (Image via YouTube/DJKustoms)

Representing the best of the best, the Bugatti Chiron Sport is a top-tier S+ tier vehicle and costs a whopping $3,665,000 to buy. Players may unlock this car either by progressing through the campaign in Need for Speed Unbound or by completing 35 S+ tier Playlists in its multiplayer mode.

It has an excellent rating of 400, an 80% grip for handling, and a top speed of 261 miles per hour. The car also has road traction.

Need for Speed Unbound was developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts for the current and last generation of consoles, in addition to the PC. This title was released worldwide on December 2, 2022.

