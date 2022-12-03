How to get Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound, the brand-new entry in the long-running arcade racing franchise, has finally been released.

With the series taking a long hiatus after its last mainline entry, Need for Speed Heat, fans were expecting a lot from the new game. NFS Unbound, for the most part, lives up to these expectations.

Taking on everything great about its predecessor, Need for Speed Unbound offers players a vast open world called Lakeshore City, with multiple race events and high-stakes cop chases.

The handling model has received some tweaking to allow for better control while turning or drifting. However, the general feel of racing in NFS Unbound remains exactly the same as in Need for Speed Heat.

The game also sees some cool new vehicle additions, such as the Bugatti Chiron Sport and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster. One of the many new vehicles added to the game is the 2021 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. Before NFS Unbound, the car only appeared in Need for Speed No Limits, the series' ongoing mobile title.

The 2021 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is a great choice for S+ performance tier street race events in Need for Speed Unbound

The 2021 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is a modern revision of the 1989 classic, featuring a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine derived from the Lamborghini Aventador. It uses a single electric motor system connected to the V12 engine to create a mild hybrid system (MHEV).

The Countach LPI 800-4 uses an all-wheel drive layout, giving drivers better control at the cost of reduced speed and efficiency. In the game, the car falls under the S+ performance tier with a stock rating of 359, which players can easily take to 400+ with a few upgrades. It also has a hefty price tag of $283,000.

To get the 2021 Lamborghini Countach LP 800-4, players should have progressed through the main story to reach performance rank S+. They should also have at least $283,000 bank to buy the car and more if they want to upgrade and customize it.

Need for Speed Unbound introduces some significant improvements to the customization and upgradability of the cars. It features brand-new body kits and vanity items, as well as a good selection of sliders to control the ride height and exhaust sounds.

The game also sees the return of a meaningful and satisfying progression system. It starts players with a comparatively weak and underpowered vehicle and slowly doles out more powerful cars as they rise up the ranks and gain more reputation.

The starter cars in Need for Speed games have always been made obsolete after the first couple of hours. However, with Need for Speed Unbound, the developer Criterion Games has given players much fancier starter options that they can take with them to the end-game race events. One such powerful starter option is the 1989 Lamborghini Countach (25th Anniversary Edition).

The 2021 Countach LPI 800-4 overpowers the 1989 classic in every department. It is a great option for players who might want to stick with the original model instead of going with the new hybrid electric option.

Need for Speed Unbound is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes