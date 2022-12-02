How to get 1998 Nissan Silvia K's in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound features a huge roster of really cool cars to unlock, customize, and cruise around in Lakeshore City. From the slow and steady daily drivers to aggressively fast tuners, the game has a wide variety of vehicles that should entice any petrolhead. It has a wealth of customization options for every car, giving players full control over how they want their rides to look and feel.

While the roster of cars isn't as big as The Crew 2's or Forza Horizon 5's, the 143 cars available at launch with Need for Speed Unbound are varied and fun to drive around, partaking in street races and outrunning cops in high-stakes pursuits.

The Need for Speed series has always been about steady progression, starting players with a relatively slow car and letting them earn their way to the high-performance hypercars.

The newest entry in the franchise, NFS Unbound, is no different. It gives players a choice between three classic vehicles and slowly unlocks new performance tiers and better-performing cars as they progress. While the starter vehicles might seem quite slow and cumbersome to drive at first, they do get significantly better with just a few upgrades installed.

One of the most interesting starter vehicle choices in Need for Speed Unbound is the 1998 classic, Nissan Silvia K's, a rather capable tuner car, coming in at the base performance tier.

The 1998 Nissan Silvia K's is a great choice as the starter car in Need for Speed Unbound

The 1998 Nissan Silvia K's is a classic that has been appearing on and off in the Need for Speed franchise. It is one of the very few tuner cars that start at the base performance tier with a performance rating of 135 but can be pushed all the way to 400+ via performance upgrades. The starter car choices in Need for Speed Unbound include:

1989 Lamborghini Countach (25th Anniversary Edition)

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

1998 Nissan Silvia K's

Nissan Silvia K's can also be tuned to make for a great drifting machine due to the vehicle's rear-wheel drive layout, which makes it easier to turn than any of the other starter car options. Drifting is a crucial gameplay aspect of Need for Speed Unbound, and having a car that excels in the art of gracefully taking corners can help players get used to the drifting mechanics in the game.

Despite its lower top speed, the Nissan Silvia is arguably the best choice for players among all three cars, in part due to its higher acceleration and significantly better traction on asphalt. If players end up picking up one of the other two starter vehicles, they can always grab the Silvia K's from the dealership in the garage for $45,000.

On the surface, Need for Speed Unbound looks and feels about the same as its predecessor, NFS Heat. However, developer Criterion Games has made some significant changes to the gameplay formula and handling model, making the cars in the game feel much better to drive.

The game also features a unique graffiti-like esthetic that sets it apart from most modern arcade racing experiences out there. Need for Speed Unbound is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

