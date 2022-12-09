Need for Speed Unbound returns with blistering speed and style. Developer Criterion Games, as usual, delivers a top-tier Need for Speed experience, marking a return to prominence since Need for Speed Rivals in 2013.

The game features plenty of cars for gamers to unlock and customize in the Garage, both in its single-player campaign and multiplayer mode, labeled Lakeshore Online.

This guide will go in-depth on obtaining the BMW M3 Convertible (2017) and some extra details.

Note: Minor spoilers for Need for Speed Unbound will follow. Discretion is advised.

The BMW M4 Convertible (2017) is an A-tier unlockable vehicle in Need for Speed Unbound campaign

The BMW M4 Convertible (2017) can be unlocked in the campaign once players beat Qualifier 1. It costs $112,500 worth of in-game currency to unlock. The vehicle will be available for purchase right away at the beginning.

The BMW M4 Convertible (20170, inside the in-game customization menu (Image via YouTube/Jacked Crow)

Extra in-game details regarding the car are listed below for reference:

It is an A-tier vehicle with a rating of 209.

The car has a top speed of 191 miles per hour or 307 kilometers per hour.

It can reach 0 to 60 miles per hour (or 0 to 97 kilometers per hour) in 4.2 seconds.

The BMW M4 Convertible (2017) has a handling of 20% drift and road traction.

It is a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) vehicle.

The BMW M4 Convertible (2017) in real life

Announced in March 2014, the BMW M4 Convertible (F83) is a two-door convertible created and manufactured by BMW. The car shares many of its parts with the M4 Coupe, save for the new folding metal roof.

The BMW M4 Convertible (2017), showcased (Image via Wikipedia)

The car is fitted with a three-litre inline-six engine developed by the M Motorsport division of BMW. This particular engine can take full advantage of the linear power delivery of its engine, along with BMW’s TwinPower Turbo tech.

How many BMWs are there in Need for Speed Unbound?

The iconic BMW series makes a healthy appearance in the latest Need for Speed, featuring a total of 15 vehicles listed below:

BMW M3 Evolution II (1998)

BMW M3 (2006)

BMW X6 M (2016)

BMW M3 (2010)

BMW M5 (2018)

BMW Z4 M40i (2019)

BMW M4 Coupe (2018)

BMW M2 Competition (2019)

BMW M1 (1981)

BMW i8 Coupe (2018)

BMW M4 GTS (2016)

BMW M3 Convertible (2010)

BMW M4 Convertible (2017)

BMW i8 Roadster

What is Need for Speed Unbound?

Need for Speed Unbound is the twenty-fifth entry into the long-running, iconic NFS franchise, published by Electronic Arts.

The game was revealed on October 6, 2022, and features a unique art style with graffiti elements and cel-shading to give it a stylized look. The title also brings the series back to its underground street racing roots and features music from rapper A$AP Rocky.

The game was officially released on December 2, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

