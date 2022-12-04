How to get 2002 Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero in Need for Speed Unbound

In keeping with the series' tradition, Need for Speed Unbound offers a meaningful and engaging progression system that resonates with the game's "rise of an underdog" narrative theme.

Starting the journey with nothing more than a stock tuner and slowly building some of the best and most powerful hypercars in existence is the series' forte.

Players start their journey in Need for Speed Unbound by choosing one of the three starting cars. Notably, they must stick with their choice for a long time before getting a new set of wheels.

While starter options are great, there are also quite a few early cars that players can grab instead. One of the best vehicles to grab early in NFS Unbound is the 2002 Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero, available at the B performance tier.

Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero is a great choice for B and C-class races in Need for Speed Unbound

The starter cars in Need for Speed Unbound include the 1998 classic, Lamborghini Countach (25th-anniversary edition), 1969 Dodge Charger R/T, and 1998 Nissan Silvia K's. All three cars are a great choice, offering plenty of performance upgrades, body kits, accessories, and vanity items.

However, the game is filled with options for those disappointed with their starter car options. The 2002 Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero is a perfect choice for such players, given its low buyout price and viability for street racing and drift events.

The car comes at the asking price of $45,000 bank at the B performance tier, with a stock level rating of 135, which can be taken to 400+ via performance upgrades.

To get the 2002 Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero in Need for Speed Unbound:

Players must complete the prologue section of the game, including the first couple of races and pursuit events, to access the garage and the option to buy and sell cars.

Players will also need at least $45,000 bank to get the car, and more if they want to upgrade and customize it.

The Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero comes at a top speed of 115 miles per hour. Furthermore, thanks to its front-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, it's ideal for executing stylish drifts.

While NFS Unbound has amazing drifting options apart from Silvia Spec-R, it's arguably the best choice in the early sections of the game.

Poll : 0 votes