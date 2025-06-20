How to get into the attic in Date Everything

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jun 20, 2025 07:43 GMT
This guide will help you to get into the Attic in Date Everything (Image via Team17)
Dorian in Date Everything (Image via Team17)

Even though the house in Date Everything is your own, the attic door stays locked until you earn your way in. Dorian guards it tightly, pointing out that you'll need a special key. It’s hidden somewhere obscure, and your character has no idea where to start.

Ad

Here is a guide to get into the attic in Date Everything.

Note: The article reflects the writer's views; your gameplay may slightly vary.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Where to find the attic entrance in Date Everything

The first door leads you to the office (Image via Team17, YouTube/@Screen Hype)
The first door leads you to the office (Image via Team17, YouTube/@Screen Hype)

Locating the crawl space

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You won’t be able to reach the attic key directly. First, you need to find the crawl space. Start on the ground floor and head into the office, as shown in the image above.

From there, go into the boiler room. In this room, there’s a rug lying on the floor. Interact with it to roll it up — doing this reveals a trapdoor beneath it.

Head to the crawlspace (Image via Team17, YouTube/@Screen Hype)
Head to the crawlspace (Image via Team17, YouTube/@Screen Hype)

Click on the trapdoor to open it. Then, climb down the ladder that appears. You’re now inside the crawl space — this is where the key is located, along with a few other items.

Ad

How to get the Skeleton key

Once you’re inside the crawl space, you’ll find three different items:

  • A time capsule (Bodhi Windbreaker)
  • A mousetrap (Vaughn Trapp)
  • And the Skeleton key

Here’s the important part — you must be wearing the glasses when you interact with the key. If you’re not, the next sequence won’t trigger.

With the glasses on, clicking on the key will wake up Keith, who starts a short dialogue with you. After talking, Keith agrees to come with you upstairs and help convince Dorian to unlock the attic door.

Ad

Opening the door

Interact with the shown door (Image via Team17, YouTube/@Screen Hype)
Interact with the shown door (Image via Team17, YouTube/@Screen Hype)

With Keith now accompanying you, go upstairs to the door. Keep your glasses on here, too. Interact with the door shown above while Keith is present. This triggers a short scene where Keith and Dorian talk. They end their chat with a quiet embrace. After that, the door unlocks automatically.

Ad

Once inside, you’ll find several characters and objects:

  • Sophia, who appears as a safe
  • Artt, connected to a piece of artwork
  • Holly, linked to a box of Christmas decorations
  • And Zoey, a ghost you’ll only see if you enter at night

That concludes our guide on getting into the attic in Date Everything.

Check out: Complete romance guide for Date Everything

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications