How to get into the attic in Date Everything

Even though the house in Date Everything is your own, the attic door stays locked until you earn your way in. Dorian guards it tightly, pointing out that you'll need a special key. It’s hidden somewhere obscure, and your character has no idea where to start.
Here is a guide to get into the attic in Date Everything.
Where to find the attic entrance in Date Everything
Locating the crawl space
You won’t be able to reach the attic key directly. First, you need to find the crawl space. Start on the ground floor and head into the office, as shown in the image above.
From there, go into the boiler room. In this room, there’s a rug lying on the floor. Interact with it to roll it up — doing this reveals a trapdoor beneath it.
Click on the trapdoor to open it. Then, climb down the ladder that appears. You’re now inside the crawl space — this is where the key is located, along with a few other items.
How to get the Skeleton key
Once you’re inside the crawl space, you’ll find three different items:
- A time capsule (Bodhi Windbreaker)
- A mousetrap (Vaughn Trapp)
- And the Skeleton key
Here’s the important part — you must be wearing the glasses when you interact with the key. If you’re not, the next sequence won’t trigger.
With the glasses on, clicking on the key will wake up Keith, who starts a short dialogue with you. After talking, Keith agrees to come with you upstairs and help convince Dorian to unlock the attic door.
Opening the door
With Keith now accompanying you, go upstairs to the door. Keep your glasses on here, too. Interact with the door shown above while Keith is present. This triggers a short scene where Keith and Dorian talk. They end their chat with a quiet embrace. After that, the door unlocks automatically.
Once inside, you’ll find several characters and objects:
- Sophia, who appears as a safe
- Artt, connected to a piece of artwork
- Holly, linked to a box of Christmas decorations
- And Zoey, a ghost you’ll only see if you enter at night
That concludes our guide on getting into the attic in Date Everything.
