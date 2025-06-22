How to get B.Shot Bowtie in Deltarune

The B.Shot Bowtie in Deltarune is one of those armor pieces that does more than just sit in your inventory. Not only does it give you solid defensive stats, but it also plays a role in crafting one of the better gear upgrades you can make in the game. If you're looking to indirectly boost survivability, getting the armor piece can give you a decent edge.

This guide explains how to obtain the B.Shot Bowtie in Deltarune. We have also mentioned the stat boosts a character can get by equipping it.

Where to get the B.Shot Bowtie in Deltarune

After entering the Café, you can also ask about Swatch to learn more lore (Image via Toby Fox)

You can buy the B.Shot Bowtie for $300, and it comes from a trustworthy source too. The item is sold by Swatch, the ever-formal head butler who runs the Color Café in Queen’s Mansion. Now, depending on where you are in the game, his location changes, but the item remains available.

Before completing the Cyber World fountain , you’ll find Swatch at the Color Café near the entrance of Queen’s Mansion. Just head in and browse through his selection. The B.Shot Bowtie will be right there.

, you’ll find Swatch at the Color Café near the entrance of Queen’s Mansion. Just head in and browse through his selection. The B.Shot Bowtie will be right there. After the Cyber World has been sealed, Swatch relocates to Castle Town’s café, and you can still buy the B.Shot Bowtie from him there.

Spamton in Deltarune (Image via Toby Fox)

It’s important to go to the right seller. There’s another item with a very similar name — BSHOT BOWTIE — which shows up in Spamton’s shop, but don’t fall for it. That one turns out to be the Frayed Bowtie, and it’s nowhere near as useful. It’s simply a bait item with a flashy name.

Stats of the B.Shot Bowtie in Deltarune

At its core, the B.Shot Bowtie is a defensive armor piece. Equipping it gives the character a +2 boost in defense and a +1 boost in magic. That magic stat bump won’t help Kris much since they don’t use magic, so it’s better suited for someone like Ralsei or Susie, depending on your build and playstyle.

That said, where this armor piece really stands out is in its secondary use — crafting. If you happen to also get your hands on a Tension Bit, you can have Malius combine it with the B.Shot Bowtie to create the Tension Bow. The upgraded armor still gives the same +2 defense, but instead of magic, it boosts TP gain from grazing by 10%. So yes, it’s a pretty great piece of gear to push your team’s TP efficiency further during longer fights.

This concludes our guide to obtaining the B.Shot Bowtie in Deltarune.

