Deltarune Chapter 1: Clock puzzle solution explained

The Clock puzzle in Deltarune Chapter 1 is a brief, timing-based challenge that occurs in the Field of Hopes and Dreams beyond the Great Door. While the puzzle might look simple at first, the solution involves good timing, quick movement, and eventually, assistance from your party members.

Here’s how to finish both parts of the puzzle in Deltarune Chapter 1.

First Clock puzzle

Hint for completing the puzzle in Deltarune Chapter 1 (Image via Toby Fox)

You’ll find the Clock puzzle near a row of spikes blocking your path, as shown in the image above. There are three square panels on the floor next to the spikes and a large clock on the wall. When you interact with the clock, the puzzle begins — the goal is to quickly step on the panels in the same order that they light up.

Time is limited. If you're too slow or miss the order, the puzzle resets. Sprinting is key here — use your sprint button to move faster between panels. If you fail repeatedly, Ralsei will remind you about sprinting, which is a subtle but helpful tip. Step on each light panel in the correct order before the time runs out, and the spike row will lower. This opens the way forward.

Second Clock puzzle

You’ll run into the second part of the puzzle later in the same area, after a short encounter with Lancer’s team. When you first reach this version of the puzzle, it’s not possible to complete it alone. Even sprinting won’t help, and you won’t be able to activate all platforms in time by yourself.

To move forward, continue along the path to the right. There’s a short cutscene where Susie tries to force her way through a blocked door. After the scene ends, she joins your party for real. Now return to the puzzle. This time, you will have a team of three — Kris, Ralsei, and Susie. Just like the first time, start the clock and hit the correct order, but now your teammates will help you reach all the platforms in time.

If you complete the puzzle correctly, you’ll get a message saying a nearby door has opened. Head down the path, defeat the enemy that appears (which serves as a quick battle tutorial for Susie), and continue forward.

That concludes our guide to finishing both sections of the Clock puzzle in Deltarune Chapter 1.

