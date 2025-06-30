The Battle Skeleton in Death Stranding 2 is a powerful exoskeleton that boosts Sam’s speed, carry-weight capacity, and combat ability, making it an essential upgrade. Whether you're dodging enemy fire or scaling rough terrain in Mexico or Australia, getting your hands on this gear will make your porter journey significantly easier.

This article will guide you on how to get the Battle Skeleton on Death Stranding 2.

How to obtain the Battle Skeleton in Death Stranding 2

You’ll be able to unlock the Battle Skeleton by completing Order No. 10 in Death Stranding 2, which involves connecting the Western Environmental Observatory to the Chiral Network using the Q-pid. Once it is connected to the network, the data for fabricating the skeleton becomes available at any facility.

The Battle Skeleton is one of the most useful tools in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To craft the Battle Skeleton, gather the following materials:

120x Ceramic

40x Chemical

120x Resin

Once crafted, you can equip it from your inventory like any wearable equipment.

How to use the Battle Skeleton in Death Stranding 2

Equipping the Battle Skeleton boosts your movement speed, resistance to projectile damage, and carry capacity. It also consumes battery power while active. However, Sam can’t attach cargo to his hips or legs. The game will automatically place any such cargo on the ground when the Battle Skeleton is equipped. You can also upgrade it to boost its stats.

Upgrading the Battle Skeleton

You can access upgraded versions of the Battle Skeleton by increasing your connection level with the Western Environmental Observatory. The Level 3 Connection will unlock Battle Skeleton Lv. 2, and the Level 4 Connection will unlock Battle Skeleton Lv. 3.

These upgrades provide even greater boosts to speed, carry capacity, and damage resistance — perfect for long hauls or dangerous zones.

Bonus skeletons from Death Stranding 2 pre-orders and Deluxe Edition

If you pre-ordered the game, you’ll receive a Silver Battle Skeleton as a bonus, along with Silver variants of the Boost and Bokka Skeletons. Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition will get the Gold Battle Skeleton, which provides the same bonuses but with a sleek visual upgrade.

The Battle Skeleton in Death Stranding 2 makes your journey faster, safer, and more efficient. Be sure to unlock it early, upgrade it with facility connections, and plan your cargo load wisely to take full advantage of its power.

