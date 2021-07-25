How to get Beidou character in Genshin Impact

Beidou is a 4-star character wielding a claymore with Electro Vision in Genshin Impact. Not only is she great as a DPS character, but Beidou can also be utilized as a supporting character.

Beidou is an Electro-type and a unit released since the beginning of Genshin Impact. She can constantly trigger Electro Reactions using her Elemental Burst and deals massive damage based on the number of attacks she receives while holding Elemental Skill.

Furthermore, with enough constellations, Beidou's damage further increases and reduces the enemy's resistance to Electro damage. These skills are an exceptional addition for players focusing on the Electro team build in Genshin Impact.

Three possible methods to obtain Beidou in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact version 2.0, there are multiple scenes of Beidou in the latest Archon Quest that invoke players' interest in her. Currently, there are three possible ways to gain Beidou as a playable character in the players' team.

1) Event: Thunder Sojourn

In Genshin Impact version 2.0, a new "Thunder Sojourn" event gives a free copy of Beidou. The event started a few days ago, on July 22nd, and will last until August 9th at 3:59 (Server Time).

To invite Beidou from the Event page, players need to collect 1000 Thunder Pellets and 1000 Thunder Crystals. Genshin Impact players can gather Thunder Pellets from Act 1 "Bolt Blitz," Act 2 "Lightning Round," and Act 3 "Weaving Lightning." As for Thunder Crystal, players can only acquire them from Act 4, "Automaton Front," which will unlock four days from now.

2) Starglitter Exchange

Starglitter Exchange is an exclusive shop for characters, weapons, and materials using Masterless Starglitter. Genshin Impact players can access this shop by going to the Paimon Menu, choosing Shop, and going to the Paimon's Bargains option.

Masterless Starglitter is the currency used to exchange an item in Starglitter Exchange. Players will receive this currency when they obtain a 4/5-Star character or weapon they already own from a wish banner.

According to Genshin Impact Wiki, Starglitter Exchange seems to have a fixed rotation. For this month, the characters offered are Fischl and Xiangling. While for the next month of August, the characters provided in the Starglitter Exchange shop may be Beidou and Noelle.

In other words, Genshin Impact players can use Masterless Starglitter in exchange for Beidou next month.

3) Gacha banner

The last and least favorable way to obtain Beidou is by wishing in a character event or standard banner. In Genshin Impact version 2.0, the current Character Event Wish banner did not boost Beidou as a promotional 4-star character.

Therefore, the probability of players getting Beidou using this method is extremely low. The same may be said for the Standard Wish banner. There are 36 4-star weapons and characters combined in the standard banner, making it very hard to obtain a specific character.

The current Ayaka banner will last for another 16 days. After that, Genshin Impact will replace it with another banner that features another new 5-star, Yoimiya. As for Yoimiya's banner, the promotional 4-star characters are still unknown. Players can only hope that Beidou will be one of the promotional characters to have a higher chance to obtain her from that wish banner.

