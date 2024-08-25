How to get Brawl Stars Mega Boxes and Starr Drops for free? (August 2024) 

The Brawl Stars community event, Box vs Drops, entered its last day on August 25, 2024, with an exciting surprise for players. Originally, the event was designed for the community to vote between receiving either Mega Boxes or Starr Drops. However, the developers have now decided to please everyone by offering 7 Mega Boxes and 42 Starr Drops for free.

The Brawl Stars Box vs Drops event ran from August 15 to August 25, 2024, allowing the community to vote for their favorite reward. The choice depended on three milestones, with the number of items decided by how many takedowns players made during the event. Every single takedown in all battle modes, including friendly matches, counted towards the final reward.

How to get Brawl Stars Mega Boxes and Starr Drops for free?

With the event now concluded, players can claim their free rewards directly from the in-game shop. Here's how to get the 7 Mega Boxes and 42 Starr Drops:

Step 1 : Launch Brawl Stars on your device.

: Launch Brawl Stars on your device. Step 2 : Go to the Shop

: Go to the Shop Step 3: In the shop, you’ll see the Mega Boxes and Starr Drops available for free. Tap on them to claim and add these rewards to your inventory.

The rewards will be available until August 29, 2024, so make sure to claim them before they disappear.

Braw Stars Mega Boxes and Starr Drops are essential items for unlocking various rewards and boosting one's progress in the game.

Mega Boxes offer up to 10 draws per box, making them a great way to earn Coins, Power Points, Gadgets, Starr Powers, and even new Brawlers. The more items you unlock, the better your chances of progressing quickly.

Meanwhile, Starr Drops offers a mix of rewards, including Coins, Power Points, and Bling, with rarities ranging from Rare to Legendary. Each Starr Drop contains a single item and can upgrade your existing inventory with valuable resources or rare items.

To use these gifts, simply tap on them in your inventory, and you'll instantly receive the rewards they contain. Whether you're looking to upgrade your Brawlers, unlock new abilities, or just stock up on essential resources, Mega Boxes and Starr Drops are your go-to options.

