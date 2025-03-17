How to get Brock Lesnar in WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 is home to one of the biggest rosters in series history, but despite that, some key wrestlers are missing. This includes the behemoth Brock Lesnar, making the latest entry in 2K's annual wrestling game series the only installment in recent memory to not feature the iconic wrestler. Since Brock Lesnar is missing from WWE 2K25, players must resort to fan creations to get him in game.

The Community Creations allow fans to share their custom models with other players, utilizing the powerful in-game character creator tool. Here's how fans of Brock Lesnar can have him back unofficially in the game.

How to download Brock Lesnar in WWE 2K25

Brock Lesnar should be a top downloaded creation in the Downloads (Image via 2K)

Follow these steps to get a community-crafted Brock Lesnar in WWE 2K25:

Boot the game. Go to the Online section and select Community Creations. Head into Downloads, then Superstar. Search for Brock Lesnar and choose the creation. Select Download to get Brock Lesnar in-game.

Given the wrestler's popularity, several takes on the towering American pro wrestler are no doubt already online. So, players can choose the one they feel is most consistent with his real look or design from past games. Since these are custom creations, each Brock will likely have different sets and moves.

For authenticity's sake though, fans can pick one with the Powerhouse class and 90+ superstar rating since that is how Brock Lesnar was in previous series entries. If players cannot decide, they can go for the top pick in the Most Downloaded section.

Why is Brock Lesnar not in WWE 2K25?

Brock Lesnar as seen in WWE 2K22 (Image via 2K)

Recent allegations have surfaced at the WWE organization against Brock Lesnar, involving ex-CEO Vince McMahon. These resulted in a lawsuit against WWE, and caused the company to distance itself from him. This issue hasn't made him a pariah among fans, as evidenced by his popularity in the Community Creations.

It is unclear and perhaps unlikely that Brock Lesnar would return for a future installment given how things stand now. So, fans might have to make do with these player creations.

WWE 2K25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

