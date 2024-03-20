How to get the Broken Plate in Alone in the Dark?

As players navigate the early sequences of Derceto Manor, they will encounter a broken plate in Alone in the Dark. It will be tucked away within a bucket placed in a hole in the ground in the manor's small garden, and players will initially be at their wit's end, wondering how they can get to it - the fact is, they cannot at that point. The means to obtain the broken plate become obvious only when they reach Chapter 2.

This is also one of the earliest puzzles in the game. So here's everything players need to know about getting the broken plate in Alone in the Dark.

Players must fill the hole with water to get the broken plate in Alone in the Dark

The Bolt Cutter will allow obtaining this item (Image via THQ Nordic)

After a mind-bending sequence in the early roots of Chapter 2, you will be prompted to reach the garden after talking to the good Doctor. Here, you must obtain the broken plate holed up beneath the ground. While the solution may seem confusing at first, the answer is easy.

First, head to the shed diagonally opposite the broken plate hole. Then, use the newly acquired Bolt Cutters to open the shed's lock, which will grant you a water hose. As a side note, you should also set the toppled-over ladder beside the shed upright, opening up a shortcut to access the landing above.

The water hose will help lift the sunken water bucket to get the broken plate in Alone in the Dark (Image via THQ Nordic)

With the hose in hand, head back to the hole and connect the pipe to the main hose. You can use the Examine button (Tab on PC, LB on Xbox, and L2 on PlayStation) to see all interactable elements in their surroundings if you're having trouble. The next step is to get the water running to obtain the broken plate in Alone in the Dark.

This is a simple matter of following the yellow pipe to the dingy corridor next to the shed and turning on the tap. You will likely be jump-scared by what looks to be the glowing eyes of a cat from the hole in the wall. With that done, head back to the hole again and pick up the broken plate - which will be added to your inventory as a Key Item.

With it obtained, players can progress further (Image via THQ Nordic)

As for using it, it is one of the two pieces of the main clock in the manor. Check out our Astronomical Clock guide to find the solution.

Acting as a reimagining of the revolutionary 1992 original Alone in the Dark, the latest game is currently out for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.