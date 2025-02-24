How to get Bronze in Hades 2

Hades 2 is a fun roguelike that often requires you to collect crafting materials to create important items, such as the Argent Skull or the Rod of Fishing. In the early game, you will come across various recipes that require Bronze. This is a resource that can be acquired only when you have played for a few hours and reached the Surface.

While the journey to collect this crafting material is difficult, it is not entirely impossible. This article will cover everything you need to know about acquiring Bronze in Hades 2.

Location of Bronze in Hades 2

Head to the Surface to find Bronze (Image via Supergiant Games|| YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Bronze is a resource in Hades 2 that can be mined in the City of Ephyra using your Crescent Pick. This is a piece of equipment you will have access to at this stage in the game, with the only challenging part now being reaching the Surface. Start by casting the "Permeation of Witching-Wards" to destroy the wards that are restricting access to the staircase.

These stairs will lead you to the Surface, where you must look for Bronze deposits. These will look like ancient bronze armor sets, which can be broken using your Crescent Pick. Now, if you come across Silver deposits, don't ignore them, as striking these can give you Bronze x3.

However, collecting this resource can be troublesome, as you will take continuous damage because of Melinoe's Underworld curse. Simply casting "Unraveling a Fateful Bond" will eliminate the effects of the voodoo magic that eats away at your health. Now, you can explore the Surface freely to acquire as much Bronze as required.

How to use Bronze in Hades 2

Use the Bronze to upgrade weapons (Image via Supergiant Games|| YouTube/@Quick Tips)

After acquiring enough Bronze from the Surface, it is time to utilize this crafting material in Hades 2. The main usage of this resource is to upgrade your arsenal and create tools that will be required during your journey. Here are the items that need Bronze:

1) Aspect of Melinoe Moonstone Greataxe (Upgrades)

Bronze x1

Differing amounts of Silver for each upgrade

2) Aspects of Night and Darkness (Incantation)

Bronze x5

Nightshade x1

3) Rod of Fishing (Tool)

Bronze x1

Fate Fabric x1

4) Aspect of Moros (Umbral Flames)

Bronze x2

Tears x2

5) Argent Skull (weapon)

Bronze x1

Glass rock x2

Note that if you ever need more Bronze, simply revisit the Surface to collect the required amount.

