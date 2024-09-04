How to get BT-P7 Ion Accelerator in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws presents a diverse open world to explore filled with materials to collect and side quests to interact with. Also, the key parts available are required to upgrade your equipment, such as the BT- P7 Ion Accelerator, which you can find in the open world. The game starts easy, allowing you to grasp various gameplay mechanics introduced.

However, as you play through the main story and finish missions, the difficulty ramps up, with enemies getting stronger and dealing more damage. To match their level and avoid dying too, much upgrade your equipment, especially your blaster. This will be your closest weapon that you can upgrade over time.

Upgrading your blaster will require the help of experts and key parts like the BT-P7 Ion Accelerator. These upgrades can help you tackle the game's increasing difficulty. This article shows how to find BT- P7 Ion Accelerator and use it in Ubisoft's take on the Star Wars universe.

Trending

Acquiring the BT- P7 Ion Accelerator in Star Wars Outlaws

BT- P7 Ion Accelerator can be bought from Entip Trader (Image via Ubisoft)

Acquiring the BT-P7 Ion Accelerator in Star Wars Outlaws is fairly easy as you can easily obtain it from vendors across different planets. Remember that sometimes there can be a slight change in the stock of what the Rogue Merchants or Travelling Merchants are selling.

To acquire the BT- P7 Ion Accelerator, talk to Entip Trader, whom you can locate in Tatooine. Purchasing the key part from Entip Trader will require you to have the Fusion Engine Core and 2000 Credits.

Using the BT-P7 Ion Accelerator key part in Star Wars Outlaws

The Blaster can be upgraded at the workbench (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you've acquired the BT-P7 Ion Accelerator from the vendor, use it to upgrade Kay's Blaster. This will help you in the long run by unlocking more features like firing and damage types.

To upgrade your blaster, head to your spaceship and interact with the workbench. Most of the game's upgrades can be obtained by completing the main story missions, while others can be unlocked through expert quests.

The BT-P7 Ion Accelerator can help you upgrade your blaster to increase ranged damage, which will be essential in the later stages of the game. You can also come across other key parts while exploring the open world, which can be taken to the workbench to upgrade your blaster to unlock new features.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!