How to get Calmex in Fallout London

The main quest of Fallout London will take you to Hackney, where you'll eventually need to find some Calmex to advance the narrative. This is a part of the Roundel quest 'Foul and Fair', which tasks you with delivering 3 Calmex syringes to Dennis. This consumable is particularly rare if you're trying to loot it off Hooligans.

You also have the option to craft the drug at any Chemistry Station with 1x Antiseptic, 2x Aster, 2x Blight, and 1x Lure Weed. However, if you don't have the required materials, this guide will take you through a guaranteed method of obtaining Calmex in Fallout London.

The easiest way to get Calmex in Fallout London

To get some Calmex in Fallout London, head over to the Medical Clinic near Trafalgar Square, a sprawling hub found due west of the Monument. Caleb Wood sells Calmex here, but you need to complete the 'Professional Relapse' quest first.

You can pick up the quest by talking to Wood and telling him you can help out with his understaffing problem.

Then, go back and head into the slums. Pathfind your way to the top, where you'll find the 'retired' doctor chilling on the balcony. If you have 6 Charisma, you can convince him to come work for you - if not, the objective will fail.

Worry not, because the quest is still salvageable. Head back to the Clinic to give Caleb the bad news, at which point he tasks you with treating the patients yourself. Here's what you need:

Ms. Davison's leg injury can be treated simply by having 6+ Agility.

Mr. Breen cannot be treated (at least not to our knowledge). This objective will fail no matter what.

Sally Evans' medical emergency is that her 'Teddy Bear poked his eye out'. If you have the 'Gifted' perk, you can cure this affliction.

You only need one out of three Patient Cards to close the quest successfully. Once you're done with the ward duty, go back to Caleb to give him the lowdown. This will complete the quest.

Afterwards, Caleb will sell you Calmex for 333 Tickets apiece. Unfortunately, he only has one in his stock at a time. However, you can abuse the vendor inventory reset to get more.

Simply buy a Calmex from him, and then go to the nearby bed to sleep for 48 hours. This will reset all vendor stock, allowing you to buy another. Repeat this step until you have 3 Calmex syringes in your inventory.

Console Commands for Calmex in Fallout London

If you don't want to reach into your hard-earned Tickets stash, there is a cheaty way to get Calmex in Fallout London instantly. Open up the console, and type in 'player.additem 00058AA7 x' where x is the desired number of Calmex.

This concludes our guide to obtaining Calmex in Fallout London. Note that there are other ways to get it, but this is the only way we have found in our journey so far. We will update the article later as and when we find an easier method. Until then, peruse our other guides on the game:

