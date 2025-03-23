How to get Caviar in Stardew Valley

Caviar is one of the most valuable artisan goods you can produce in Stardew Valley, making it a great choice for players looking to maximize profits. Selling for 500 gold at base price and 700 gold with the Artisan profession, Caviar is a worthwhile investment in the early game. This item also has several uses apart from just gaining capital.

This guide will take you through the step-by-step process of obtaining Caviar in Stardew Valley. You'll learn everything from catching a Sturgeon to building a Fish Pond, and even processing Roe into Caviar.

How to catch a Sturgeon in Stardew Valley

You can catch this fish in the Mountain Lake (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The key ingredient for producing Caviar is Sturgeon Roe, which can only be obtained from a Sturgeon in a Fish Pond. To get started, you first need to get a good fishing rod in Stardew Valley and catch the fish in question.

Where and when to catch a Sturgeon in Stardew Valley

Location: Mountain Lake

Mountain Lake Seasons: Summer and winter

Summer and winter Weather: More common on rainy summer days, least common on rainy winter days

More common on rainy summer days, least common on rainy winter days Best strategy: Cast your line farther from shore for a better chance of catching one

If you're struggling to find a Sturgeon, you can check the Traveling Cart on Fridays and Sundays, or purchase it from Krobus in his shop. There is also a chance that a max-friendship cat might gift you one.

Building a Fish Pond in Stardew Valley

Fish Ponds give you quests (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you have a Sturgeon, you need to place it in a Fish Pond, where it will eventually produce Sturgeon Roe.

How to build a Fish Pond in Stardew Valley

Visit Robin at the Carpenter's Shop, and there she will charge 5,000 gold to build this structure. There are material and other requirements as well:

200 Stone

5 Seaweed

5 Green Algae

Size: 5x5 tile space

Time to Build: 2 days

Once the Fish Pond is built, place your Sturgeon inside. Over time, the Sturgeon will give you quests requiring specific items. Completing these quests allows the pond population to increase and improves the frequency of Roe production.

Collecting and processing Roe in Stardew Valley

Processing Roe is easy (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Collecting Roe

Check the Fish Pond regularly.

Once the Sturgeon starts producing Roe, you can collect it from the pond.

Processing Roe into Caviar

Place the Sturgeon Roe into a Preserve Jar.

After 4 days, it will transform into Caviar.

Why you should make Caviar in Stardew Valley

Caviar can give you a lot of money in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Caviar is a valuable artisan good that is both profitable and satisfying to produce in Stardew Valley. By catching a Sturgeon, building a Fish Pond, collecting Roe, and processing it in a Preserves Jar, you can enjoy a steady income from selling Caviar.

The selling price of Caviar in Stardew Valley is quite appealing: it has a base price of 500 gold and can reach up to 700 gold with the Artisan profession. Beyond its monetary value, Caviar has additional uses in the game.

It is required for the Missing Bundle in the Abandoned JojaMart, and while not many villagers have a strong affection for it, it can be given as a gift. Additionally, Caviar can be consumed to restore energy and health, or it can be stored or displayed for aesthetic purposes on your farm.

