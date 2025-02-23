How to get the Chain Hook from Julie in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Getting good weapons like the Chain Hook early on can help you a lot while playing Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. This weapon is extremely beneficial for long-range combats and can be used in Sea Dog style. Moreover, it can also be upgraded to enhance its potential. Apart from combat, a Chain Hook is useful during treasure hunts, as you can use it to grapple hooks hanging at greater heights.

This guide explains how to get the item in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Unlocking the Chain Hook in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

To get this item, you must play through the game and reach Honolulu. Once there, you will make two new friends — Julie and Clark. They will offer you help in upgrading the Goromaru and ask for $10,000. As part of this task, head to the karaoke bar named Revolve. This is when you can access your pre-order bonuses. You can review this guide for more details.

Julie can help you build coconut machine guns (Image via SEGA)

Now, when you are at the Revolve bar, you will get some information about how to upgrade the Goromaru. You will meet Kei who will ask you to help the police bring down the crime rate. As part of this plan, you must go to the Diamond Head bar.

Visit the bar immediately and eliminate the criminal for the owner of the Diamond Head bar. Once this fight is over, the owner will give you a long list of bounties. After the cutscene ends, Julie will call and tell you that she has something special for you at her shop. Head there and she will hand you a Chain Hook.

Now that you have the Chain Hook in your inventory, make sure to use it effectively in combat and exploration in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

